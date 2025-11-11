Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Payroll Customers Can Now Add Health Benefits in Just a Few Clicks

One platform for payroll and health benefits means fewer systems, fewer steps, and more time back for business owners.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Patriot Software, a leader in cloud-based payroll and accounting solutions, has joined forces with SimplyInsured, a digital benefits platform, to simplify one of the toughest jobs for small business owners: offering health insurance. The new integration embeds insurance shopping, enrollment, and payroll deductions directly inside Patriot's payroll software.

For many small businesses, offering healthcare has long been a challenge. Studies show that only about half of small businesses offer employer-sponsored health insurance. For many business owners, the process of comparing plans, managing enrollment, and managing payroll deductions and contributions is confusing and time-consuming.

Patriot Payroll® now integrates with SimplyInsured, removing previous roadblocks for customers. This integration allows customers to browse plans from leading carriers, receive instant quotes and automatically sync all group benefit information from employee health benefit deductions to employer contributions directly into payroll, eliminating extra steps.

"Small business owners wear enough hats already," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager. "This integration takes something notoriously complex-health benefits-and makes it simple. Now, Patriot customers can run payroll and offer healthcare in the same place, without extra forms, spreadsheets, or headaches."

This new collaboration takes the pain out of managing payroll and health benefits. It's another step in Patriot's mission to make payroll simple for American businesses and give owners back the time to focus on expanding their business and supporting their workforce.

Businesses interested in streamlining their payroll and benefits can learn more and schedule a demo at Patriot Software's website, www.patriotsoftware.com. New customers receive a 30-day free trial and 50% off software pricing for the first three months.

About Patriot Software

Patriot provides cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees cut through administrative work. Known for affordable pricing and award-winning products, Patriot ranks in the 100th percentile for customer loyalty and satisfaction. Its U.S.-based support team delivers a level of personal service rarely found in the software industry. Since 2002, Patriot has served tens of thousands of businesses nationwide.

About SimplyInsured

SimplyInsured is a digital health insurance platform that enables small businesses to compare and manage employee health benefits. With instant quoting, online enrollment, and streamlined compliance, SimplyInsured empowers business owners to find the right coverage with clarity and confidence.

