Jack Costigan and The Costigan Group Lead the Next Generation of Real Estate in Nashville

At just 29, Compass Nashville agent Jack Costigan leads The Costigan Group in reshaping how residential, relocation, and short-term-rental real estate is marketed and experienced across Middle Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass, is part of a new generation redefining how real estate is marketed, bought, and sold. Operating under Compass Nashville, Costigan has built a modern, data-driven approach that serves residential, relocation, investment, and short-term-rental clients across Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

In an industry long shaped by tradition, The Costigan Group stands out for its precision, agility, and client-first focus. The team leverages Compass technology, advanced marketing tools, and deep local knowledge to help clients navigate one of the country's fastest-moving markets with clarity and confidence. Whether guiding a first-time buyer, a family relocating to Tennessee, or an investor evaluating a short-term-rental portfolio, each client receives a strategy built on transparency, analytics, and measurable results.

"Our goal has always been to make the process smarter, faster, and more personal," said Costigan. "We approach every deal like an advisor, not just an agent - whether someone is buying their first home, relocating to Nashville, or building long-term wealth through short-term-rental and investment opportunities. The way people buy and sell real estate has changed dramatically, and our business reflects that."

Since launching The Costigan Group, Costigan and his team have represented more than 100 buyers and sellers across Greater Nashville, earning recognition for their results-driven service and modern approach to real estate. Their success stems from combining data-driven marketing with authentic client relationships - a balance that has helped the team cut through the noise in one of the Southeast's most competitive housing markets.

While many teams measure success strictly by volume, The Costigan Group focuses on trust, education, and long-term sustainability.

"Our growth has been organic," Costigan explained. "We've built this by doing right by people, being consistent, and staying focused on the client's goals. The modern agent today has to be a marketer, analyst, and negotiator all at once - and that's how we operate."

As Nashville continues its rise as one of the Southeast's most dynamic real-estate hubs, Costigan and his team are poised for continued expansion - balancing innovation with high-touch service. With a strong foundation and an expanding footprint across Middle Tennessee, The Costigan Group represents a forward-thinking model for what the next decade of real estate will look like.

About Jack Costigan and The Costigan Group

Jack Costigan is a top-producing Realtor® and founder of The Costigan Group, a real estate team under Compass Nashville, specializing in residential, relocation, investment, and short-term-rental real estate across Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Known for his modern marketing, data-driven strategy, and high-touch client experience, Costigan has guided dozens of families, professionals, and investors in finding their ideal Nashville homes and portfolio properties.

For more information on Nashville real estate, investment properties, and short-term-rental opportunities, visit jackcostiganrealestate.com.

Contact Information:

The Costigan Group (affiliated with Compass Nashville)

Email: info@jackcostiganrealestate.com

Website: jackcostiganrealestate.com

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

SOURCE: The Costigan Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jack-costigan-and-the-costigan-group-lead-the-next-generation-of-real-estate-in-nashvil-1097848