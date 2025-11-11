Wonderful Secures $100M to Drive Enterprise Adoption of AI Agents Globally

Index Ventures, IVP, and Insight Partners back expansion into new countries and new enterprise use cases, just 4 months after coming out of stealth

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Wonderful, the company building an enterprise agent platform, today announced a $100 million Series A funding round led by Index Ventures, with participation from Insight Partners and IVP, along with existing investors Bessemer and Vine Ventures. Wonderful combines a powerful AI platform with best-in-class local deployment to deliver enterprise-grade, customer-facing AI agents across voice, chat, and email, to every market and every language. Just four months after announcing a $34 million seed round, this latest round of funding is a testament to the success of Wonderful's approach to driving adoption of AI agents at scale across customer-facing enterprises.

"The promise of AI agents is clear, but putting that into practice, and critically, into production, is a huge challenge," said Bar Winkler, CEO and co-founder of Wonderful. "It requires marrying best-in-class technology together with flawless delivery, on the ground with customers. That's been our approach with Wonderful, and it's what has driven the accelerated adoption we've seen across markets in the last few months."

Founded in early 2025, Wonderful has grown at breakneck speed. The company has seen strong traction: fast growth in customer demand, expansion into new markets, and enterprises extending Wonderful into new use cases. Since its last round, Wonderful has expanded its AI platform into new countries, including Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Romania, the Baltics, the Adriatics, and the UAE. Today, major enterprises across these regions are already among its customers. The company is also preparing to launch in Germany, Austria, the Nordics, and Portugal in 2025, and plans to expand to APAC in early 2026.

Each agent built on Wonderful's platform is tailored for the market it serves, its language, cultural norms, and regulatory environment, as well as the customer's unique use cases, domain, and industry. Fully integrated into internal systems, the AI agents powered by Wonderful's platform already handle tens of thousands of complex interactions every day - from resolving billing disputes, to updating account details, diagnosing issues, and scheduling appointments. With resolution rates above 80%, the vast majority of issues are solved without human intervention.

Hannah Seal, Index Ventures' partner who led the round together with her colleague Juriaan Duizendstraal, commented: "Wonderful has moved from concept to global scale in less than a year, which is extraordinary by any measure. They're proving that enterprises don't just want AI agents; they want ones that work in every market, in every language. That clarity of focus, coupled with the team's execution, is why Wonderful is breaking through so quickly."

"Wonderful is already demonstrating what it means to build an enduring global business," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The adoption we're seeing across industries shows just how valuable culturally fluent agents can be. This is a company with a large addressable market and the potential to reshape how enterprises interact with customers worldwide."

"Wonderful has built something rare in enterprise AI, technology that's both powerful and dependable, and they've coupled it with a localized delivery approach that bridges the gap between promise and production," said Alex Lim, General Partner at IVP. "That combination is almost unmatched in the industry. Their platform is already proving itself in demanding, real-world environments, and the pace of adoption speaks for itself. This is a team building for scale from day one."

While Wonderful's first deployments centered on customer support, adoption is spreading quickly into new areas. Enterprises are experimenting with new use cases such as employee training, sales enablement, regulatory compliance, internal IT support, and onboarding. The company's flexible approach of deep integration with enterprise systems and customization at the country level - with dedicated deployment teams on the ground - allows customers to extend agents into adjacent functions with little additional work.

About Wonderful

Founded in 2025, Wonderful provides an integrated agent platform that allows enterprises to build, deploy, and manage AI agents serving customers across voice, chat, and email in any language or cultural context. By combining deep AI infrastructure with local deployment, Wonderful enables enterprises to run human-grade agents in some of the world's most complex environments and use cases.

Media Contant:

Mia Balaban

Mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Wonderful

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wonderful-secures-100m-to-drive-enterprise-adoption-of-ai-agents-1099319