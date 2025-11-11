Vituity Expands Into Radiology With the Integration of Focus Medical Imaging

Vituity Expands Its Physician-Owned, Physician-Led Care Model With Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Vituity, a physician-owned and led multispecialty partnership, is proud to announce its entry into the radiology space, welcoming Focus Medical Imaging (FMI). The move establishes radiology as Vituity's newest specialty, furthering its mission to deliver integrated, physician-driven care across the acute care continuum.

Radiology plays a crucial role in providing timely and accurate care. Yet hospitals and health systems across the country continue to face shortages of radiologists, delays in turnaround times, and disengaged leadership models. Vituity's newest specialty will deliver both diagnostic and interventional radiology, addressing these challenges with a reliable, physician-led approach.

FMI radiologists will transition into Vituity as partners, adopting its democratic model of clinical governance and delivering the infrastructure needed for sustainable growth. Vituity's structure ensures that physician partners have the agency and autonomy to practice medicine while maintaining a strong voice in organizational leadership. Together, the teams will bring operational excellence, subspecialty depth, and innovative teleradiology solutions to hospitals, health systems, and imaging centers.

"Joining Vituity marks an exciting new chapter for our radiologists," said James Lin Jr., MD, CEO of Focus Medical Imaging. "We are proud to join a physician-owned partnership that elevates physician leadership, boosts radiologist job satisfaction, and expands our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative patient care."

Rick Newell, MD, Chief Transformation Officer at Vituity, added, "Radiology is central to how healthcare is delivered today. By welcoming the talented FMI team, Vituity is building a radiology specialty that embodies our partnership values and will bring much-needed innovation and reliability to our hospital and health system partners."

Vituity's radiology specialty will formally launch in January 2026. Learn more here: https://www.vituity.com/healthcare-services/radiology/.

SOURCE: Vituity

