Precise Behavioral: Precise Introduces the First Unified Behavioral Health Operating System BOS Servicing the Complete Care Continuum

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Precise Behavioral, a leading tech-enabled Behavioral Health company serving Health Systems, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Correctional Facilities, ACOs and Medical Groups, announced today the launch of their Behavioral Health Operating System, BOS, an integrated platform that supports the complete continuum of care for patients needing behavioral health services and treatments. A single system that addresses clinical, financial and technology needs, the multi-tiered platform can be used for healthcare organizations that want to offer behavioral health in traditional fee-for-service, FFS, environments or in value-based care, VBC, arrangements with Collaborative Care, CoCM, or with managed populations.

"As a trained therapist and clinician who formerly led a Behavioral Health Service line at a major health system in the Midwest, I saw first-hand how hard it was to service patients efficiently because we had several 'best in class' point solutions that were siloed, did not play well together, or integrate into our EHR. This often resulted in fragmented care that did not support the patient's transition of care between inpatient and outpatient settings," said Luke Raymond, LCPC, EVP of Strategy and Value-Based Care at Precise Behavioral. "The Precise BOS solves this dilemma by offering a single unified platform that eliminates the need for multiple and disconnected vendors and allows organizations to turn on the components they need, when they need them, extending behavioral health coverage across all settings."

The average health system runs close to three to five discrete point solutions ranging from telepsychiatry to scheduling and digital therapeutics, that often do not integrate into their EHRs and create additional administrative burden. Many vendors either exclusively focus on the acute care setting or service medical practices in the ambulatory space which have different needs and workflows all together. No one vendor has built a multi-tiered technology stack that can fully integrate into an organization's EHR to support inpatient workflows and connected ambulatory practices who want to augment their behavioral health services with on-demand scheduling, virtual visits, risk monitoring, care management and patient surveys.

"Precise Behavioral Health has become an integral part of our care management program at Independent Healthcare Partners IHP; we have worked with Precise for over two years in developing an extensive program for our patients in need. The BOS provides a digital-first approach to identifying and stratifying our high-risk behavioral health patients and has improved outcomes, reduced unnecessary ER visits and costs, and provided programs to improve their lives," said Larry Jones, CEO of Independent Healthcare Partners in Florida, who manages commercial ACOs, a Medicare MSO, and participates in the CMS ACO program.

BOS Operating System Core Modules:

A multi-tiered digital-first technology stack with AI-powered risk stratification, monitoring, and digital content to support patients through transitions of care, the technology platform includes:

A Patient App : Features personalized daily support content with mood monitors and progress insights, including guided journeys for specific clinical conditions. It also offers measurement-based tools for early detection, monitoring, and patient engagement.

A Clinician Portal : Helps triage patients to the most appropriate level of care, including elevation of higher acuity patients to prevent avoidable ED visits. Offers dashboards and registries for patient management for Collaborative Care, CoCM.

Work Queue Management: Enables real-time tracking and assignment of behavioral health consult requests, ensuring every on-demand consult is completed quickly and efficiently.

Analytics & Reporting: Delivers real-time insights that support VBC, including performance tracking for key behavioral health and HEDIS guidelines and measures

Telehealth: Provides scheduled and on-demand access to behavioral health specialists, ensuring timely, high-quality care that supports value-based outcomes.

Referral Management Portal: Streamlines and tracks behavioral health referrals, integrating seamlessly into EHR systems to ensure efficient access to care and prevent patients from falling through the cracks.

RCM & Billing: Specializes in behavioral health coding and reimbursement including pass-through billing for partners in both FFS and VBC arrangements. Tracks all billable activities, including time spent on text chats or case reviews.

The entire operating system is connected and supported by the Precise Clinical Network of Psychiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Therapists and Care Managers for scheduled and/or on-demand staffing across inpatient, post-acute, and ambulatory settings.

BOS in Action

The BOS works across multiple care delivery settings. For example, within the hospital and emergency department settings, BOS can deliver improved throughput, reduced clinical burden and increased reimbursement.

"As geriatric psychiatrist working inside of hospitals and emergency rooms for over 20 years, I saw first-hand how patients discharged from emergency departments after a mental health episode rarely got coordinated or adequate follow up care. This often resulted in ED recidivism and lack of HEDIS compliance," said Dr. Nitin Nanda, CEO of Precise Behavioral. "This is why we invested in building out the BOS to offer our clients a modular platform that allows for a digital-first post discharge solution to ensure follow up care after ED visits to enhance clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Our modular design lets organizations configure care across diverse care environments offering a scalable framework rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

In primary care and specialty outpatient settings, the operating system can deliver evidence-based integrated behavioral health solutions and dedicated ambulatory behavioral health that improves the patient and clinician experience and delivers excellent clinical outcomes.

"The BOS platform enables PCPs to manage behavioral health needs, close referral gaps, and generate new revenue. We created the BOS platform to support team-based Collaborative Care, " said Matt McCormick, Chief Growth Officer, Precise Behavioral Health. "The BOS platform provides workflows and time tracking, as well as a purpose-built Patient Registry and Care Management Dashboards that support VBC contracting for long term practice profitability and sustainability."

