John Galt Solutions Unveils Price Elasticity Sensitivity Analysis for Supply Chains

Price Elasticity Analysis in the Atlas Planning Platform Empowers Companies to Assess Tariff Impacts and Tackle Volatility

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, today announced the latest enhancements to the Event Manager within its Atlas Planning Platform, introducing new price optimization and sensitivity analysis capabilities, designed to deliver deeper insights for smarter and faster decisions that lead to greater profitability.

The latest innovations bring Price Elasticity Sensitivity Analysis to Atlas' Event Manager, enabling organizations to better understand and quantify how price changes influence demand, profitability, and supply chain performance.

These enhancements are particularly timely as organizations face continued uncertainty around tariffs, purchasing and raw material costs, and consumer preferences. These market forces often ripple through supply chains, impacting production, transportation, and retail pricing. With Atlas' new sensitivity analysis, planners can simulate how price changes related to tariffs or other cost pressures might impact the business. Whether preparing for next year's budget cycles or short-term demand changes, this functionality helps companies stay agile in a volatile global economy.

"The addition of price elasticity sensitivity analysis within Atlas Planning Platform reflects the growing demand for advanced planning tools that bridge financial and operational decision making," said Matt Hoffman, VP of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "As market conditions continue to rapidly fluctuate, John Galt Solutions continues to empower companies with the advanced analytical power they need to predict outcomes, balance tradeoffs, and protect profitability."

Building on Atlas' proven AI and causal forecasting capabilities, Event Manager uses advanced machine learning, including AutoML modeling, to identify and measure the impact of key business drivers (such as price, unemployment and cost factors). These models allow companies to perform sensitivity analysis across a wide range of variables.

Intuitive, color-coded visualizations in Atlas help users quickly understand the full range of customer response to pricing, from the point at which demand drops, to where profit and volume are optimized. For example, planners can identify when a product may be priced too low, damaging perceived value, or too high, suppressing sales. By mapping this elasticity, the platform enables teams to align pricing, promotions, and inventory strategies for maximum ROI.

"Atlas' price elasticity is more than just a powerful tool for predicting future demand," said Zac Nemitz, Director of Global Product Strategy at John Galt Solutions. "It has become a crucial lever in financial and supply chain planning to help strengthen the overall supply chain strategy and turn uncertainty into opportunity. Planners can quickly model and visualize how pricing shifts impact demand, margins, and inventory helping them stay ahead of the competition."

Atlas' Event Manager enhances the platform's Safety Stock Optimizer, which also benefits from expanded goal-seeker and sensitivity analysis capabilities to dynamically balance holding costs, order costs, and service levels. While traditionally planners would apply blanket service rules, with the enhanced Atlas Safety Stock Optimizer users can now easily and quickly determine the most profitable safety stock configuration across changing conditions - as well as make event-specific anticipation stock decisions.

Beyond pricing, these new Event Manager enhancements support richer scenario planning, helping teams simulate the impact of market changes, supplier price adjustments, or promotions well into future budgets for more resilient and profitable planning.

