Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Noble Capital Markets today announced details of its two-day Emerging Growth Equity Conference, NobleCon21, taking place December 2-3 in Boca Raton, Florida. This year's event combines a major community kickoff at Mizner Park with the inaugural Golden Bull Awards, followed by a full day of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and a keynote address from Bret Baier at the Florida Atlantic University College of Business Executive Education Complex.

In cooperation with The Money Channel NYC, NobleCon21 opens on December 2 at 5:30 PM at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, the largest outdoor venue in Boca Raton. The evening will feature remarks by the Lieutenant Governor of the State of Florida, Jay Collins, the President of Florida Atlantic University, Adam Hasner, and Nico Pronk, President and CEO of Noble Capital Markets, a live musical performance by the Rock 'n Horns Legends 24-piece ensemble, experiential entertainment installations, exotic art and cars, and an international food and beverage program. Noble will also debut its new annual Florida-centric honor, the Golden Bull Awards, celebrating business leaders who have disrupted their industries through innovation, scale, and transformative strategy. Presented by Jay Collins and Nico Pronk, this year's Golden Bull Award finalists include:

Mike Tyson , recognized for leveraging a global personal brand into successful ventures across sports entertainment, wellness, and premium consumer products.

, recognized for leveraging a global personal brand into successful ventures across sports entertainment, wellness, and premium consumer products. Robert Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) , honored for converting a multi-decade entertainment career into a high-impact business portfolio in real estate, renovation media, and brand partnerships.

, honored for converting a multi-decade entertainment career into a high-impact business portfolio in real estate, renovation media, and brand partnerships. John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings , who led Celsius from a niche fitness drink to one of the fastest-growing global performance energy brands.

, who led Celsius from a niche fitness drink to one of the fastest-growing global performance energy brands. JW Roth, CEO of Venu Holdings , acknowledged for pioneering next-generation entertainment venues and reimagining the live experience.

, acknowledged for pioneering next-generation entertainment venues and reimagining the live experience. David Lloyd, founder of David Lloyd Clubs , credited with building one of the most successful premium fitness and leisure networks in Europe, and now in South Florida.

, credited with building one of the most successful premium fitness and leisure networks in Europe, and now in South Florida. Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media , recognized for creating one of the leading digital-first alternative media platforms.

, recognized for creating one of the leading digital-first alternative media platforms. Stuart Rosenstein, co-founder of Townsquare Media, whose digital integration strategy helped reinvent traditional radio into a modern, multi-platform media and marketing enterprise.

The business portion of NobleCon21 takes place the following day, December 3, at the FAU College of Business Executive Education Complex, marking the third consecutive year the event has been hosted at the university. Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor at Fox News and host of Special Report, will deliver the opening keynote, offering his perspective on leadership, global dynamics, and the intersection of business and national decision-making. Attendees will hear presentations from more than 200 public company executives across a broad array of sectors. Qualified brokers, investors, and financial advisors will have access to private one-on-one meetings with management teams, and Noble's award-winning research analysts will moderate fireside chats and sector-focused discussions throughout the day. The program concludes with a networking cocktail reception.

According to Michael Kupinski, Noble's Director of Research, NobleCon draws a sophisticated group of institutional managers, hedge funds, family offices, accredited investors, and financial advisors. "They come because they want discovery," he said. "Our audience is looking for emerging growth companies with strong management teams, scalable business models, and the potential to outperform. What sets NobleCon apart is the direct access investors get to the executives who are building the next generation of growth stories."

Founded in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is a research-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies. The firm has raised billions of dollars in capital, published thousands of institutional-quality research reports, and remains one of the leading providers of company-sponsored research, operating under FINRA and SEC regulation. Noble's proprietary investment community www.channelchek.com offers advanced market data, a webcast and video catalog, relevant news, and institutional quality research to all levels of investors at no cost.

For additional details and conference registration, please visit: https://nobleconference.com/.

