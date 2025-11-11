AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good) of Arab War Risks Insurance Syndicate (AWRIS) (Bahrain). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AWRIS' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AWRIS' balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is comfortably in excess of the threshold required for the strongest assessment, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The syndicate's balance sheet strength assessment benefits from a relatively conservative investment allocation, low net underwriting leverage and prudent reserving practices. AM Best considers AWRIS to have a very high dependence on retrocession coverage in order to provide capacity to its members and manage potential volatility from large losses. Due to the company's track record of robust underwriting profitability, combined with strong relationships with multiple reinsurance counterparties, AWRIS is expected to maintain its access to the reinsurance capacity it needs to support its business model. Given the nature of AWRIS' operations and membership structure as a syndicate of (re)insurance companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the permanence of capital is considered a partially offsetting rating factor.

AWRIS has a track record of strong operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2020-2024) weighted average combined ratio and a return-on-equity ratio (ROE) of 65.7% and 6.5%, respectively. AWRIS' underwriting performance has been supported by low loss ratios, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average loss ratio of 0.3%. The syndicate's ROE metrics are considered supportive of the strong operating performance assessment given its high level of capitalisation.

AWRIS has an established position as a niche underwriter of marine war risks across the MENA region for its members. As a specialist operator, AM Best views the syndicate's concentration by line of business as an offsetting rating factor, albeit the syndicate has begun expanding its product offering with the support of reinsurance partners. While premium income is well-diversified across a number of members, with AWRIS having gained new members in recent years, the company's scale remains limited by international standards.

