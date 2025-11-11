Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Personalized, Secure, and Seamless Loyalty Experiences

BERO Brewing, a leading premium non-alcoholic beer brand, has partnered with Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a pioneer in digital identity and authentication solutions, to launch a first-of-its-kind loyalty program. The partnership empowers BERO to deliver a seamless, fraud-resistant rewards experience across channels, deepening brand-consumer connections, driving retention, and positioning the brand for long-term growth.

An Effortless Reward Experience

Unlike traditional rewards programs that require customers to manually enter lengthy product codes to join, BERO uses Digimarc's intelligent connected packaging platform to enable instant participation via the simple scan of a QR code printed inside the connected packaging. After being authenticated using advanced analytics, each unique code is associated with a reward and passed to the loyalty program hosted by Rivo, which rewards customers for their loyalty with credits. "The result is a secure, dynamic, and frictionless experience that allows us to connect directly with customers, reward them wherever they shop, and enrich more lives worldwide," said John Herman, CEO and co-founder of BERO.

Secure, Omnichannel Rewards Tracking and Redemption

Each QR code in BERO's packaging is serialized, connected to the Digimarc Illuminate platform to confirm authenticity, and voids after being scanned, eliminating the risk of fraud or duplicate use. This system also removes the need for manual receipt handling, making redemption secure, scalable, simple, and accurate. This is vital, as members accrue loyalty credits for purchases at berobrewing.com, Amazon, Target, and other retailers. "By integrating the secure redemption process directly into product packaging, Digimarc enables BERO's program to function effortlessly across all sales channels. We're rewarding customers regardless of how or where they make a purchase," explained Herman. "Digimarc is truly enabling us to make our loyalty program omnichannel."

A Scalable, Secure Platform for Program Growth and Innovation

Digimarc's intelligent connected packaging technology has enabled BERO to design a customized rewards system that brings BERO's vision for a game-changing, customer-first loyalty program to life-one that combines innovation with exceptional experiences to build community and create meaningful customer connections. For example, paid BEROMASTER members can access:

Free shipping and 10% off every purchase

Q&A sessions with co-founder Tom Holland

Early access to product launches (e.g., Double Tasty West Coast IPA)

Double credits during launch campaigns (e.g., June 2025 rollout)

Quarterly gifts for subscribers

Invitations to BERO community events (pub trivia, Emmy Squared dinners, Random Golf Clubs, Blade rides, and more)

The Future: Data-Driven Engagement and Growth

"We are thrilled to support BERO in setting a new industry benchmark," said Ken Sickles, Digimarc's Chief Product Officer. "BERO has redefined customer loyalty with an industry-first omnichannel program that rewards customers regardless of where they make purchases, cultivates lasting retention, and provides a frictionless experience while capturing valuable insights through connected and secure packaging."

The Digimarc platform's scalability and security ensure BERO can efficiently manage growth and differentiate itself in a competitive market. Looking ahead, BERO plans to expand the program with a Digimarc-powered direct communication channel, delivering personalized content, real-time engagement, and omnichannel experiences throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Learn more about how Digimarc's connected packaging sets a new standard in loyalty and rewards programs.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched-we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is building the trust layer for the modern world. As AI accelerates how we produce, share, and interact with the world, the risks of fraud, counterfeiting, and misinformation are growing exponentially. Our innovative, highly scalable, and ultra-secure solutions make it possible for consumers, businesses, and intelligent systems to instantly verify what's real, protect what matters, and transact with confidence. Digimarc's solutions for loss prevention, authentication, and digital are built to counter the speed and sophistication of today's AI-enabled threats. Trusted by the world's central banks to deter counterfeiting, we exist to protect truth in every interaction, spanning both the physical and digital worlds. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

