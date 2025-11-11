As two leading vendors, HYPR and Yubico, recently announced new partnerships to advance identity verification for passkeys, Swissbit welcomes the growing momentum toward more secure authentication noting that for Swissbit, it's a familiar milestone.

"It is encouraging to see the industry embracing identity verification in passkey workflows," said Atreedev Banerjee, Global Business Director at Swissbit. "We previewed these capabilities months ago and showcased them at Authenticate 2025 demonstrating face biometric verification with liveness detection, hardware-rooted identity proofing that is convenient, privacy-preserving, and secure, and unified physical and logical access control with continuous authentication option. It appears the market is finally catching up."

Swissbit's next-generation iShield Key 2 introduces features that redefine a hardware security key with several patented innovations that position the company at the forefront of the industry. The four key differentiators are:

Face biometric verification: Combining the Swissbit iShield Key and locally stored facial biometric template for single, periodic, and continuous authentication transforming the key from "something you have" into "something only you are and have."

Combining the Swissbit iShield Key and locally stored facial biometric template for single, periodic, and continuous authentication transforming the key from "something you have" into "something only you are and have." Dual-mode access logical and physical: Enables user convenience of secure logins and physical facility access with a single token.

Enables user convenience of secure logins and physical facility access with a single token. PQC resistance: Post-quantum-resistant cryptographic elements ensure the solution remains secure against emerging threats from quantum computers.

Post-quantum-resistant cryptographic elements ensure the solution remains secure against emerging threats from quantum computers. Sovereign manufacturing and supply chain assurance: Designed, built, and packaged entirely at Swissbit's Berlin facility. Every stage from wafer to finished product undergoes industrial-grade testing and certification. Swissbit's field-upgrade assurance, combined with on-premises backup and restore options, deliver long-term reliability and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers.

"While it is positive to see other companies adopting elements of this approach," added Banerjee, "Swissbit is uniquely positioned not only participating in the trend, but actively shaping the future of hardware authentication."

Swissbit invites CIOs, CISOs, and ecosystem partners from enterprise and government sectors to meet its experts at RSA Conference 2026, where it will unveil the full iShield Key roadmap.

About Swissbit

Swissbit is a European leader in secure hardware-based authentication and identity solutions. With its flagship iShield Key family, Swissbit delivers tamper-resistant, standards-based security to enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.swissbit.com.

