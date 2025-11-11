Champagne Market to Reach $10.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in aspiration of consumers for experiential luxury is expected to drive the market for champagne during the forecast period. In addition, increase in preference for non-vintage champagne among middle-income and upper middle-income consumers due to is characteristic flavor and aroma drives the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The champagne market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing disposable incomes and the rise of the middle class in emerging markets have led to greater demand for luxury products, including Champagne. As consumers seek out premium and celebratory beverages, this has boosted sales in regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America. Moreover, changing social trends and the growing culture of celebration, especially in events such as weddings, corporate parties, and holidays, are major contributors to the market's expansion. Champagne is often seen as a symbol of status and festivity, making it a popular choice for special occasions. In addition, innovation in product offerings and marketing strategies has also played a role. Producers are introducing diverse product lines, including organic and vintage Champagnes, to cater to changing consumer preferences and trends like sustainability.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Forecast Period Base Year Market Size in 2023 $6.7 billion Market Size in 2035 CAGR No. of Pages in Report Segments Covered Drivers Opportunity Restraints Details 2024-2033 2023 $10.2 billion 4.4% 155 price point, distribution channel, and region. • Increasing disposable incomes • Growth of the middle class • Rising consumer preference for luxury goods • High production costs • Stringent regulations on geographic indication • Expansion into emerging markets

Segment Highlights

The economy segment is having high demand in the champagne market. The economy segment of the Champagne market is experiencing high demand due to its ability to cater to price-conscious yet aspirational consumers. As disposable incomes rise globally, particularly in emerging markets, more individuals are seeking affordable luxuries, and economy Champagne provides an entry point for those who want the prestige of Champagne without the premium price tag. This segment is especially popular

for social events like weddings and holidays, where celebratory beverages are in high demand, but consumers need to stay within budget. The expanding middle class, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, has fueled this demand, as these consumers look for accessible indulgences. Additionally, Champagne producers have responded by diversifying their portfolios with more affordable offerings, such as non-vintage blends and smaller bottle sizes, to capture a wider audience. The growth of e-commerce has further boosted this trend by making economy Champagne more accessible, with online retailers often offering deals and promotions.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment have high demand in the champagne market. The retail outlets offer a wide range of Champagne products at various price points, making them accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers, from budget-conscious buyers to those seeking premium brands. Supermarkets and hypermarkets typically stock a variety of options, including economy, mid-tier, and premium Champagnes, allowing customers to find products that match their preferences and budget. Moreover, convenience plays a significant role. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are easily accessible to consumers, often located in high-traffic areas where people regularly shop for groceries and household items. This convenience encourages spontaneous purchases of Champagne, especially around celebratory occasions like holidays, weddings, and special events. In addition, competitive pricing and promotions in these large retail chains attract consumers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets frequently offer discounts, bulk deals, and seasonal promotions, making Champagne more affordable and increasing its appeal to everyday shoppers.

Regional Outlook

The Europe is having high demand in the champagne market. Europe has high demand in the Champagne market due to several critical factors rooted in the region's cultural, economic, and historical ties to the product. Moreover, champagne's origin and heritage in France have made it deeply ingrained in European culture, especially for celebrations and special occasions. The traditional association of Champagne with luxury, status, and festivity is strong in Europe, where it is often consumed at weddings, New Year's celebrations, corporate events, and other milestones. In addition, high disposable incomes and established luxury markets in European countries, especially in regions like Western Europe (France, the UK, Germany, and Italy), support robust demand for Champagne. European consumers, accustomed to premium and luxury products, tend to prioritize quality and authenticity, making Champagne a preferred choice over other sparkling wines.

Players: -

Laurent Perrier

Centre Vinicole

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Louis Vuitton SE

Taittinger

Pernod Ricard

LANSON-BCC

Thiénot Bordeaux-Champagnes

Piper-Heidsieck

Pommery

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin.

