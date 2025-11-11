Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad: Ge-Shen Reports 113.82% PBT Growth for Q3 FY2025, Backed by Operational Efficiency and Improved Cost Controls

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group"), an established service provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions, specialising in high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber, medical devices and complete assembly for diverse industries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"), delivering sustained profitability despite a softer revenue environment.

For Q3 FY2025, the Group recorded revenue of RM109.48 million, representing a substantial increase of 61.34% compared to RM67.86 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q3 FY2024"). The strong performance was mainly driven by higher contributions from the EMS and medical division, supported by stronger customer demand, improved operational performance, and engineering initiatives undertaken as value-added services to customers to enhance manufacturing and new product transfers.

Profit Before Tax ("PBT") surged 113.82% to RM9.90 million, while Profit After Tax ("PAT") jumped 116.8% to RM7.51 million, compared to RM4.63 million and RM3.47 million respectively in Q3 FY2024. The improved profitability was primarily supported by consolidated result from Local Assembly Sdn Bhd, effective cost control measures, production improvement plans through data-driven initiatives to further enhance operational efficiency across the Group's subsidiaries.

For the cumulative nine months ended 30 September 2025 ("9M FY2025"), Ge-Shen achieved total revenue of RM259.77 million, up 19.8% from RM216.84 million in 9M FY2024, and PAT of RM22.07 million, representing an impressive 86.5% year-on-year increase from RM11.83 million previously.

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director of Ge-Shen

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen said, "This quarter's results reflect the strength of our ongoing transformation journey, centered on operational excellence, prudent cost management, and customer-centric execution. Our focus remains on expanding high-value customer segments, particularly in EMS, medical devices, industrial components, and high-precision applications across Malaysia and Vietnam."

Ge-Shen also remains committed to sharpening operational efficiency and maximising value creation. Recent initiatives, including Enterprise Resources Planning ("ERP") system upgrades, the disposal of one block of assets in Johor completed in the first half of the year, with the remaining five blocks scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026, and ongoing automation deployment in key plants have strengthened the Group's balance sheet and enhanced scalability. The Group continues to benefit from the consolidation of Local Assembly Sdn. Bhd., which has contributed positively to both revenue growth and value chain integration.

###

ABOUT GE-SHEN CORPORATION BERHAD

GE-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group") is a leading provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions. With operations in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, Ge-Shen specialises in the production of high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber and complete assembly for industries including medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The Group continuously invests in technological advancements to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.gscorp.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ge-shen-reports-113.82-pbt-growth-for-q3-fy2025-backed-by-operational-1100205