Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - The Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan (4AMI) has launched Mi Caregiver Connection, a one-stop web resource for caregivers throughout Michigan to connect to one of the local 16 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) across the state.

"We are very excited about this historic launch - it's the first time caregivers across Michigan can access the full statewide network of Area Agencies on Aging through a single, centralized portal," said David LaLumia, 4AMI executive director. "This platform reflects the strength of our network and our shared commitment to supporting caregivers with the resources, support and community they deserve.

"There are more than 1.7 million caregivers in Michigan, and that number continues to grow because the population is aging," LaLumia said. "Mi Caregiver Connection builds on the 50-year legacy of Michigan's 16 Area Agencies on Aging with a clear mission to enhance the quality of life for older adults, adults with disabilities and caregivers."

You can visit Mi Caregiver Connection here. This website was made possible through a grant awarded to 4AMI by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan's most recent census (2023) indicates that the state's population is aging faster than those of most states. Approximately 1.95 million residents - nearly 1 in 5 - are already 65 or older.

A July report from AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired People) and the National Alliance for Caregiving estimates more than 63 million Americans (nearly 1 in 4 people) are serving as family caregivers.

To raise awareness of this issue, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring November as Family Caregivers Month in Michigan.

Jenn Dubey, operations manager for 4AMI, said the rising number of family caregivers and a declining number of available direct care workers make easily accessible resources even more critical.

"Mi Caregiver Connection is a virtual one-stop hub that minimizes the overwhelming frustration and confusion a caregiver can experience," said Dubey. "Instead of sifting through endless Google searches, caregivers get a personalized guide to their own customized resources, support and community."

Many people simply don't know where to begin or understand the wide variety of services, including caregiving supports, offered by their local Area Agency on Aging, Dubey said.

Because Michigan's 16 AAAs have unique names, brands and programs, some families may not realize these agencies are part of the same statewide network that offers supports and services that allow older adults with disabilities to live with dignity and independence in the setting of their choice.

Caregivers can connect to a wide range of services through Mi Caregiver Connection, including:

Assistive technology

Respite care for caregivers

Home safety assessments

In-home care

Caregiver support groups

Education workshops and training

Caregiver case management

Individual counseling

Dubey said the website is free and simple to use.

Caregivers complete a short Caregiver Help Tool survey by entering:

Whom they're caring for (parent, spouse, friend, neighbor, etc.).

Where they and their loved one live.

The specific needs or conditions they are managing (such as Alzheimer's, disabilities, transportation, respite care).

Utilizing the caregiver's responses, Mi Caregiver Connection builds a customized resource guide that:

Connects them to their local AAA office.

Identifies nearby support groups (virtual and in person).

Highlights local events and services.

Provides topic-specific resources tailored to their situation. With the personalized road map, families spend less time searching and more time caring.

The comprehensive website is designed to help caregivers such as Pattie Pillen of Burton find local resources they may not have known about before.

"When I first started caring for Laura, a woman I had known for years who was diagnosed with MS, I had no idea where to turn. I spent hours on the phone just trying to find help," said Pillen. "Once I connected with the Valley Area Agency on Aging in Flint, everything changed. They may not have had every answer, but they always pointed me in the right direction - and that has made all the difference for me, for Laura and for my 99-year-old mom, whom I also help."

Pillen said the ability to find information in one place helps save time that can be used in better ways.

"That's why Mi Caregiver Connection is so critical. It helps families like mine cut through the maze - whether it's finding respite or support or connecting with others who understand. For me, it meant less time scrambling for answers and more time caring for Laura and my mother," Pillen said. "Having a resource such as Mi Caregiver Connection can be even more important for those living in rural areas that may not have access to the resources a suburban area can offer."

Geography is not the only element that can lead to caregivers feeling isolated.

For Char Averill, a caregiver in Norton Shores (near Muskegon), it was not having someone to talk with about what she and was going through.

"When my husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, I knew our lives would change. But I didn't realize how isolating it could feel here in Norton Shores. There weren't many neighbors who knew what we were going through," said Averill. "That's why I decided to join a caregiver support group through Senior Resources of West Michigan in Muskegon back in 2022. At first, I wondered if it was too early. But it turned out to be the smartest step I could take."

Averill said that having a group of people who understood the unique challenges of caregiving helped her.

"I thought I was joining the support group too soon because we really weren't in need of resources yet, but it turned out to be the smartest step I could take," Averill said. "Hearing from others who had already walked this road made me realize I wasn't alone in asking, 'Why me?' Instead of feeling afraid and alone, I found strength in knowing others had walked this road before me. Caregiving doesn't have to feel isolating. When you know what to expect, and you know others are walking beside you, it's not as scary."

Brooke Winowiecki, the community supports manager for the Region 9 Area Agency on Aging, which serves Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties, said Mi Caregiver Connection will make a huge difference for caregivers.

"When caregivers are connected to the right resources, they don't just survive - they thrive. Mi Caregiver Connection does just that!" said Winowiecki. "Connecting caregivers to services and programs shouldn't be a luxury - it's a lifeline. Mi Caregiver Connection helps caregivers find the right resources and support, ensuring they never feel alone and can continue doing what they do best: caring for others."

LaLumia said no matter where you are in Michigan or what information you need, there is one place to find it - MiCaregiverConnection.com.

"We want people to know that resources are available to them no matter where they live in the state," said LaLumia. "Some may just want access to an article, while others need more support up to crisis intervention services. There's a wide range of needs among caregivers, and this resource offers something for everyone.

ABOUT AREA AGENCIES ON AGING ASSOCIATION OF MICHIGAN

Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan (known as 4AMI) is a statewide association that advocates on behalf of Michigan seniors. We are a collective voice and action to promote healthy aging, dignity and independence. 4AMI is the association responsible for advocacy, training and education covering all 83 counties across the state of Michigan.

