Sterling Organization Expands Portfolio With Off-Market Acquisition of Convery Plaza in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

The purchase was made, off-market, on behalf of Sterling's Core Plus, grocery-anchored, series of funds Sterling United Properties (SUP).

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Convery Plaza, located at 365 Convery Boulevard in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. The purchase was made, off-market, on behalf of Sterling's Core Plus, grocery-anchored, series of funds Sterling United Properties (SUP).

Convery Plaza

Convery Plaza in Perth Amboy, NJ

Convery Plaza is a 94,430-square-foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by a high-volume ShopRite grocer. The center features a diverse mix of national, regional, and local tenants, which include H&R Block, Dunkin', Taco Bell, and Santander Bank. The property benefits from strong traffic counts at a signalized intersection and is situated in a densely populated infill suburb of New York City. Within a 3-mile radius of the property live over 124,000 people with an average household income over $120,000.

"We are thrilled to add Convery Plaza to our portfolio. This acquisition represents a market-dominant, grocery-anchored asset in a solid New York City commuter suburb. Our team looks forward to making thoughtful enhancements to the tenant mix and operations of this core asset. We plan to strengthen the shopping center's position to better serve the community, while driving property net operating income growth and quality for the benefit of our investor partners," said Bob Dake, Principal at Sterling Organization.

"It's always great to buy assets our competitors are just not seeing. Convery Plaza was a result of five years of relationship building with the seller. Kudos goes to our entire Investments Team that worked on this deal over many years," added Jordan Fried, Principal at Sterling Organization.

Sterling Organization and its affiliates now own 82 properties throughout the United States, across various funds and investment vehicles, encompassing over 14 million square feet and exceeding $3.5 billion in value.

Convery Plaza currently offers 1 remaining 2,900 square-foot vacancy that is available for lease. For leasing inquiries, please contact leasing@sterlingorganization.com.

Contact Information

Dana Verhelst

SVP, Marketing

dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com

+15618127476





SOURCE: Sterling Organization

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sterling-organization-expands-portfolio-with-off-market-acquisition-of-convery-plaza-in-1100192