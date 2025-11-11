London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - (IN-VR) - The Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) of Timor-Leste has successfully concluded its participation at ADIPEC 2025, reinforcing the country's rising profile as Southeast Asia's newest investment destination following its recent admission to ASEAN.

Across four days, the ANP delegation held a series of high-level meetings with global energy companies, financial institutions, and technical partners, positioning Timor-Leste as an emerging frontier for upstream development, regional cooperation, and energy-transition investment.

Strong Global Engagement Across ADIPEC 2025

Throughout the exhibition, ANP met with a wide range of international operators and investors, including CNPC, Shell, Mubadala, Oxy, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Dragon Oil, ZhenHua Oil, Lukoil, ADNOC, ONGC Videsh, ABAM Energies, Welligence, among many others.

The delegation also engaged with finance-focused stakeholders, highlighting Timor-Leste's upcoming 2026 Licensing Round, updated fiscal frameworks, and the country's intention to attract institutional capital for new exploration and energy-transition projects.

Timor-Leste Advancing as a Finance-Ready Energy Frontier

Throughout ADIPEC, the ANP outlined Timor-Leste's effort to create a more competitive and investment-ready landscape, highlighting fiscal improvements, clearer regulatory pathways, and upcoming opportunities tied to the 2026 Licensing Round.

Building Momentum Ahead of the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum

Engagement at ADIPEC helped generate strong anticipation for the 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum, taking place 24-26 November in Dili. The Forum will bring together government leaders, investors, and financial institutions to explore new upstream prospects and near-term opportunities across the country's energy and mining sectors.

Looking Toward the 2026 Licensing Round

The upcoming 2026 Licensing Round was a recurring topic in meetings, with companies expressing early interest in Timor-Leste's geological potential and the country's commitment to transparency and investor accessibility.

About the ANP Timor-Leste

The Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) is Timor-Leste's national regulator for the petroleum and energy sector. The ANP promotes transparent resource management, investor engagement, and sustainable sector development to support national economic growth.

