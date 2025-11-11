Crypto.com Partners with IP Strategy to Support Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto.com today announced a strategic partnership with IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST), the first company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset. IP Strategy provides public market investors with regulated equity exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy.

As part of the partnership, Crypto.com will provide execution, custody, Over-the-Counter trading, and staking services for IP Strategy's new treasury reserve, which includes 52.5 million $IP tokens valued at over $230 million. This news follows IP Strategy's August PIPE financing and marks the first time a Nasdaq-listed company has adopted $IP tokens as its primary reserve asset. Crypto.com's infrastructure offers secure custody, deep liquidity, and yield-generating tools to help institutions manage digital assets effectively.

"As companies embrace digital assets as part of their long-term treasury strategy, it's essential they have access to secure, scalable infrastructure," said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. "We're excited to work alongside IP Strategy to provide the institutional support needed to execute their digital asset strategy with confidence."

"Intellectual property presents an $80T opportunity and this is just the beginning of a new era where IP unlocks a productive, investable asset class with real-world utility," said SY Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Story. "We're proud to see $IP tokens at the center of this transformation, supported by the robust infrastructure of Crypto.com and the forward-thinking of IP Strategy."

Interested clients can submit contact requests at crypto.com/custody . If you're interested in partnering with Crypto.com, reach out to partners@crypto.com .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com .

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. IP Strategy provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy's treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

