Cycurion Regains Compliance with the Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement and Consequently Nasdaq Hearing Canceled

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. ("Cycurion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYCU), a publicly traded leader in AI-powered technology and IT solutions, today announced that the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Company is now in compliance with Nasdaq Global Market's listing requirements.

Nasdaq has confirmed that the previously scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on November 20, 2025 has been canceled. Cycurion's securities will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market without interruption.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market's listing requirements and resolved this matter promptly," said Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion. "This outcome reflects the continued support of our investors and allows us to maintain full focus on executing our strategic priorities and creating long-term shareholder value."

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

For more information, visit www.cycurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's business.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Cycurion and are difficult to predict.

