Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, a leading hospitality technology company specializing in vacation rental channel distribution, announces the appointment of Annie Holcombe as Strategic Advisor, signaling the company's commitment to relationship-driven growth as it expands in the resort and hotel sectors.

Holcombe brings decades of hospitality experience, having started her career in hotels and property management before moving to OTAs and channel management. She co-hosts "The Real Women of Vacation Rentals," one of the industry's largest podcasts, and holds a board position with the Vacation Rental Management Association. Her background includes senior roles at NextPax, Homes and Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Lexicon Travel Technologies, Booking Pal, and Expedia.

"What attracted me to work with Jetstream is their hands-on approach to servicing their partners," said Holcombe. "Vacation rentals are a very relational business from both B2B and B2C, and Jetstream clearly understands this."

"The hospitality industry is really a relationship game," said Emmanuel Lavoie, CEO of Jetstream Hospitality Solutions. "Annie has built wonderful relationships across the whole spectrum, both on the hospitality and technology side. We are honoured that Annie is joining our Advisory Panel, as this gives credibility to what we've been building at Jetstream over the past decade."

Holcombe's initial priorities include outreach to hotels and resorts interested in alternative distribution channels, enhancing brand recognition, and forging strategic partnerships. Her advisory capacity allows her to engage with Jetstream partners as a trusted third party, providing an unbiased industry perspective.

"My advisory role aims to empower Jetstream's partners by providing strategic guidance on leveraging platform capabilities and optimizing distribution channels," Holcombe explained. "I see significant opportunities for Jetstream to establish itself as the leader in alternative channel distribution for hotels and position the company as the industry expert guiding hotels as they expand into short-term rentals."

"Annie brings not just a wealth of relationships and networks, but also a strong marketing perspective," Lavoie added. "Her extensive marketing expertise spans both traditional and digital channels, and her thought leadership in the industry will help us elevate our brand and reach partners in more strategic ways."

The partnership reflects shared values around culture, collaboration, and customer-centric solutions. "This strategic role aligns with my values of collaboration," Holcombe noted. "Annie is a high-caliber senior executive who selectively aligns herself with winning teams and cultures that resonate with her values," added Lavoie.

About Jetstream Hospitality Solutions

Jetstream Hospitality Solutions empowers owners and managers of short-term rental properties to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively by offering technology and service solutions that increase guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and reduce financial risk. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Jetstream specializes in connecting traditional hotel lodging technology with vacation rental channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com. The company serves hotel and resort management companies, real estate investors, and hospitality operators across North America, Europe and England.

