Exclusent, Inc. Named 2025 Inc. Power Partner

Exclusive Annual List Awards the Leading B2B Companies That Have Proven Track Records Helping Companies Grow

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Exclusent, Inc., a premium U.S.-based recruiting firm, is proud to announce its recognition to the Inc. Power Partner Awards list for 2025.

Jordan Gaspari, Managing Partner



From Inc.: "Our Power Partners Awards presents the definitive list of B2B Partners in the U.S. that have established robust reputations in their industries for the positive impact they have had on their clients' businesses."

The Inc. Power Partner list is based on independent customer surveys, editorial vetting, and sentiment analysis - distinguishing firms with a proven ability to drive results. This recognition places Exclusent among an elite group of partners recognized for consistently delivering exceptional client outcomes and lasting business value.

"This award, particularly coming from Inc., is a full-circle moment," said Jordan Gaspari, Founder & Managing Partner. "When I was a kid in the '90s, my father's recruiting firm earned awards from Inc. I remember the pride he carried, not just for the accolade, but for what it represented. That's where my passion for this industry began. To start something 30 years later that Inc. recognizes - and for that recognition to be based on customer satisfaction, it's very, very meaningful to me."

Known for it's authentic, A.I.-enabled search protocol, deep industry expertise and high-touch delivery model, the firm has helped build world-class teams since 2018.

Exclusent's CORE-4 Areas of Focus include Enterprise Architecture, I.T., SaaS & Accounting (Search & Staff Augmentation).

This marks Exclusent's first appearance on the Inc. Power Partner list, joining a select cohort of 359 honorees for 2025 (and one of only eight recruiting agencies honored around the globe) across sectors like technology, financial services, HR and marketing.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About Exclusent, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Exclusent is a Scottsdale-based recruiting partner founded by a perennial top performer from the second-largest human capital firm in the world. Trusted by high-growth companies across the U.S., Exclusent connects business vision to elite execution by knowing when to leverage A.I., and when to keep it human. Learn more at www.exclusent.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. For more information, visit? www.inc.com .?

SOURCE: Exclusent, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exclusent-inc.-named-2025-inc.-power-partner-1099962