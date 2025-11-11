Youtility Appoints Vijay Perincherry as Chief Data Scientist

RICHMOND, VA AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Youtility, the US and UK-based behavioural analytics company providing insights primarily into financial institutions and data aggregators, has announced the appointment of Vijay Perincherry as Chief Data Scientist. Perincherry brings more than two decades of experience leading data and analytics strategy for mission-critical financial and consumer technology platforms.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology with a Ph.D. from the University of Delaware, Perincherry has built a career at the forefront of applied data science and behavioural modelling. He most recently served for ten years as Chief Data Scientist at Indiggo, where he led the development of intelligent frameworks designed to support decision-making and operational focus across enterprise leadership teams. Prior to that, he cofounded and led Discourse Analytics for over a decade as Chief Science Officer, where he pioneered the use of personalized digital experiences within the higher education sector. An active member of the ethical AI community, Perincherry serves as an advisor to multiple organizations.

"When I first recognized the unique potential of our initial comparison services, I saw more than a tool. I saw the ability to understand why customer actions are taken, or not taken, at scale," CEO Tyler Boyd said. "Members of the Youtility executive team have worked alongside Vijay for years. When they introduced me to him it was clear that his approach represented the natural evolution of our product, already proven with partners like Santander and Virgin Money, toward a global model of behavioural, humanistic connectivity in an AI-driven world. I was thrilled when he said he wanted to join our growing team."

As Chief Data Scientist, Perincherry leads Youtility's data strategy, advancing the company's proprietary behavioural models and predictive analytics frameworks. His focus will be on enhancing the platform's ability to process behavioural signals from actual human interactions and translate them into actionable intelligence that drives measurable business outcomes across the customer lifecycle.

Youtility Head of Innovation Adam Wise said, "For years: systems without spark, surveys full of misconceptions. Now we observe actual choices - what people do when presented with real decisions. VJ makes that behavioural data actionable. He wanted in. This is just the beginning of something massive."

Launched in 2024 with its first client Santander, Youtility partners with institutions across US and UK markets to deliver behavioural intelligence for customer acquisition, activation, and retention.

"We are modeling intent and validating at scale with actual consumer actions," Boyd added. "It's a system that not only interprets data but understands how to connect with every person uniquely."

Operating from London's Mayfair and Richmond's West End, Youtility recently closed the first tranche of its Seed+ funding round.

