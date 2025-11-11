Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - This Veterans Day, ReadyWise is proud to partner with Everything LifeSaving Foundation, supporting disaster relief efforts while highlighting the leadership and service of veterans in emergency preparedness. Through this partnership, ReadyWise is donating 100 servings of ReadyWise meals to aid their ongoing missions, providing critical support to communities impacted by natural disasters.

Founded by Paul Herrera to help veterans and first responders transition to civilian life, Everything LifeSaving Foundation empowers teams to continue their mission of service through meaningful careers. Their operations include deploying drones for search and rescue, coordinating essential supply and donation networks, and delivering emergency power systems to communities in need.

Currently on the ground in Jamaica, their teams are providing aerial support, coordinating donations, delivering critical supplies, and meeting urgent medical and food needs. They are the first to bring food and water to communities like Mantego, serving as a vital lifeline while assisting and evacuating Americans with partner non-profits.

"Veterans understand the value of preparedness and taking action when it matters most," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "Through this partnership, we are proud to support their efforts while helping communities recover and stay ready for the unexpected."

Support these efforts by donating or engaging with their 2026 missions. Every contribution helps veterans and first responders continue their critical work in disaster relief and community rebuilding. To support their mission, donate here.





About Everything LifeSaving Foundation

Everything LifeSaving Foundation empowers veterans and first responders by creating pathways to meaningful careers in disaster response and emergency management. Their teams deliver critical supplies, search and rescue operations, and emergency support systems to communities affected by crises. To learn more, go to https://www.everythinglifesavingfoundation.org/

About ReadyWise

ReadyWise is a leading provider of long-term emergency food solutions, helping families and communities stay prepared for any situation. Through partnerships with organizations like Everything LifeSaving Foundation, ReadyWise continues its mission to support veterans and first responders while promoting preparedness. To learn more, go to https://readywise.com/

