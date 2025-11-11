Interventional Oncology Market to Reach $4.38 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 8.55% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interventional oncology market size is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.55% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This significant expansion is primarily fueled by the rising global cancer burden, with new cases estimated at 20 million in 2022 and forecast to surge to over 35 million by 2050, a 77% increase. Other key market drivers include technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, a growing geriatric population, a heightened focus on early cancer detection, and increasing public and private investments in the field.

Interventional oncology offers a crucial, minimally invasive alternative to traditional cancer treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Utilizing techniques such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), and cryoablation, these procedures provide significant benefits for patients, including reduced recovery times and lower complication rates compared to conventional surgery. As the incidence of cancer continues to climb, driven by factors like tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity, the adoption of these advanced interventional methods is expected to accelerate. Their ability to improve patient outcomes and overall quality of life is a major factor driving their increasing popularity and market growth.

The industry is responding to the urgent need for effective cancer treatments through active strategic initiatives and significant investment. Companies are dedicated to developing advanced solutions to improve patient care; for example, Terumo launched a dedicated global therapeutic interventional oncology team to enhance solutions in this area. Furthermore, both government and private organizations are committing substantial funds to research and development. An illustration of this is the $25.97 million grant received by the Philips-coordinated IMAGIO consortium in 2023 to support research on minimally invasive treatments for cancers such as liver cancer and soft tissue sarcomas. These corporate and governmental efforts are crucial for spurring innovation, increasing the adoption of interventional oncology technologies, and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Interventional Oncology Market Report Highlights:

Based on technique, the ablation therapies segment led the market with a 37.1% revenue share in 2024. Techniques such as radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, and laser ablation are highly popular due to their minimally invasive nature and effectiveness in targeting tumors while preserving surrounding tissue.

The tumor ablation segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, such as Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Microwave Ablation (MWA). These methods offer precise tumor destruction as alternatives to surgery.

Based on application, the liver cancer segment held the largest revenue share of 28.0% in 2024, dominating the market. Its high global prevalence drives this; with approximately 866,136 people diagnosed in 2022, it is one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide.

North America dominated the global interventional oncology industry in 2024, holding a 41.87% revenue share. This leading position is attributed to several factors, including the high prevalence of cancer, exemplified by the 239,100 people expected to be diagnosed in Canada in 2023.

