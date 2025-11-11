Aker ASA: Creating the Largest Listed Social Infrastructure-Focused Real Estate Platform in Europe

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements today by Public Property Invest ASA ("PPI") and Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ("SBB"). Aker ASA ("Aker") continues to strengthen its strategic real estate expansion, supporting a transformative transaction in which PPI acquires the NOK 37 billion social infrastructure portfolio ("SocialCo") from SBB (the "Transaction").

Transaction highlights:

PPI triples its portfolio by value to NOK 53 billion

Aker, through APG Invest AS ("APG Invest"), commits to subscribe for NOK 1.3 billion in the private placement, to acquire parts of the non-voting PPI shares issued to SBB for NOK 4.1 billion, and to exchange 3.9 million ordinary shares in PPI for an equal number of non-voting shares in PPI from SBB

Aker will have 33.32% economic ownership and retain 23.28% of voting rights in PPI

SBB will have 39.99% economic ownership and retain 33.34% of voting rights in PPI, while simultaneously unlocking liquidity and strengthening its credit profile

The enlarged PPI portfolio includes 841 properties across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland with long-duration leases to the public sector

The Transaction is a major milestone for PPI, positioning it as Europe's largest listed social infrastructure-focused real estate platform. With an estimated NOK 53 billion in assets, PPI gains scale, diversification and operational synergies. Its portfolio is backed by long-duration leases to the public sector tenants.

Aker, through APG Invest, has committed a total of NOK 5.4 billion, increasing its stake in PPI to 33.32% economic ownership and retaining 23.28% of voting rights (assuming the contemplated subsequent offering is fully subscribed). This commitment reflects Aker's strategy to build a scalable, resilient real estate platform anchored by public-sector fundamentals and long-term value creation potential.

The transaction is pivotal for SBB, significantly de-risking the balance sheet and simplifying the corporate structure, while securing 39.99% economic ownership and retaining 33.34% of voting rights in the enlarged PPI (assuming the contemplated subsequent offering is fully subscribed). This transaction enables the company to address upcoming debt maturities and positions SBB for future growth. It marks the final phase of SBB's long-term strategic plan, shifting to three core segments: education, residential, and community properties.

"This is a natural step in Aker's strategy to build a scalable platform with predictable cash flows and long-term value creation potential. Real estate is becoming a more active part of our portfolio, valued for its resilience, income profile, and alignment with our concentrated investment approach. The transaction reflects this strategy - combining scale, stability, and strategic relevance - and contributes to a portfolio that generates upstream cash flows, which are increasingly important as we invest in long-term, capital-intensive growth. Aker remains committed to SBB and PPI, and their respective strategies, underpinned by solid portfolios and long-term fundamentals," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO at Aker ASA.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Transaction, PPI will acquire SocialCo - a portfolio comprising 737 properties across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The purchase price of NOK 34 billion is 8% below SBB's Gross Asset Value ("GAV") for the transferred assets of NOK 37 billion as of September 30, 2025.

PPI will settle the NOK 34 billion Transaction partly in cash and partly by issuing 446,858,803 new shares in PPI to SBB. Further, PPI will raise NOK 3.5 billion via a private placement of new ordinary shares, equivalent to 153,646,693 shares issued at a subscription price of NOK 23. For full information about the Transaction financing, see today's announcements by PPI and SBB.

Aker, through APG Invest, has agreed to subscribe for and will be allocated 56,818,629 ordinary shares (NOK 1.3 billion) in the private placement. In addition, APG Invest has agreed to acquire 178,432,867 of the non-voting PPI shares (NOK 4.1 billion) issued to SBB in the Transaction, and to exchange 3,920,333 ordinary shares in PPI for an equal number of non-voting shares in PPI from SBB. The investment will be funded by a combination of external debt in APG Invest and cash contribution from Aker to APG Invest.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including necessary regulatory approvals and approvals by PPI's and SBB's general meetings.

About PPI Post-Transaction

The acquired SocialCo portfolio will position the enlarged PPI as Europe's largest listed social infrastructure-focused real estate platform, with enhanced presence across the Nordics, benefitting from exceptional stability, long-term tenants, high occupancy, and minimal counterparty exposure. Key financial highlights include:

PPI's GAV will increase from NOK 16 billion reported at Q3 2025, to NOK 53 billion

Income from government-backed tenants increases from 80% to 84% of total rental income

Normalized net income from property management per share expected to increase by 14%, reflecting the immediate financial benefits of the Transaction

Net asset value expected to increase from NOK 24.9 to NOK 26.8 per share

PPI's balance sheet will remain robust, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 49%, with an improved credit profile supportive of potential re-rating

PPI intends to redomicile to Sweden and apply for a primary listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, while maintaining a secondary listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. It is expected that SBB and APG Invest will convert their non-voting B-shares into ordinary A-shares in connection with the primary listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information and transaction details, see today's announcements by PPI and SBB.

Advisors

PJT Partners is acting as financial advisor to Aker. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB are acting as legal advisors to Aker.

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

+47 90 78 48 78

atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations

+47 45 03 20 90

fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

For more information about the companies, visit:

www.akerasa.com

www.sbbnorden.se

www.publicproperty.no

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Fredrik Berge, Head of IR, Aker ASA, on November 11, 2025, 17:31 CET

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--creating-the-largest-listed-social-infrastructure-focused-real-estate-platform-in-europe,c4265435

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-creating-the-largest-listed-social-infrastructure-focused-real-estate-platform-in-europe-302611910.html