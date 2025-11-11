Qrvey CTO Reveals How SaaS Companies Win With Self-Service Analytics & AI at Upcoming Solutions Review Virtual Event

Attendees will get a firsthand look at how leading SaaS companies are turning analytics and AI into true product differentiators that drive growth, retention, and new revenue streams.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS, announced today that its Chief Technology Officer, David Abramson, will be featured in an upcoming Solutions Review virtual event, "An Inside Look: How SaaS Companies Win With Self-Service Analytics & AI," taking place on Thursday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

As AI-driven self-service analytics quickly shifts from a "nice-to-have" to a must-have capability in B2B SaaS products, many companies are looking for practical ways to deliver and monetize customizable, secure, and scalable data experiences within multi-tenant environments.

During this live session, Abramson will give attendees a firsthand look at how leading SaaS companies are turning analytics and AI into true product differentiators that drive growth, retention, and new revenue streams.

"Self-service analytics and AI are redefining what customers expect from modern SaaS products," said David Abramson, CTO of Qrvey. "The challenge has always been delivering these capabilities efficiently in a multi-tenant environment, but with the right architecture it's absolutely achievable. I'm excited to show product and engineering leaders what's possible."

Attendees will learn:

Why AI and self-service analytics must work together to deliver real customer value

How Qrvey's multi-tenant architecture uniquely enables both flexibility and scale

What a seamless end-user and power-user experience looks like with Qrvey - including self-service AI in action during a live demo

Proven monetization strategies and real customer examples of how analytics and AI drive measurable business growth

This session is designed for SaaS product and engineering leaders focused on creating exceptional user experiences, increasing stickiness, and driving growth through data-driven capabilities.

Bonus Gift for Attendees: All attendees will receive Qrvey's comprehensive Embedded Analytics Evaluation Guide for SaaS Leaders - a practical framework to help teams assess embedded analytics solutions in a way that future proofs the investment as AI and analytics evolve.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Format: Virtual (Free Registration)

Register Here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3117601152243/WN_MP5AePl8RvevOxS0I3r7lg#/registration

ABOUT QRVEY

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business.

For more information, demos, or to schedule a briefing, visit qrvey.com.

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-cto-reveals-how-saas-companies-win-with-self-service-analyt-1100219