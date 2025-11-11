Findev Inc. Announces Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Findev Inc. ("Findev" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:FDI), is pleased to announce that on November 8th, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared the following dividends:

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Dividend to Paid on Declared paid per Share Estimated Aggregated Amount December 30, 2025 December 30, 2025 January 15, 2026 $ 0.0075 $ 214,855.86

The dividends, as mentioned above, are to be paid on the Corporation's common shares and are designated as an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Corporation's shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Corporation applicable to the declaration and payment of such dividends.

About Findev

Findev is a publicly traded real estate finance company with a primary focus on financing real estate developers with one to five-year terms during the development or redevelopment process as well as special situation loans. Loans are secured by either investment properties, real estate developments throughout the Greater Toronto Area and/or GSAs. Findev's unique market advantages include its expertise in real estate development and access to its real estate development partners. As a result, Findev is uniquely suited to assist developers engaged in challenging projects. For further information, please visit Findev's website at www.findev.ca.

On behalf of the Company,

Sruli Weinreb, CEO

(647) 789 - 5188

sweinreb@findev.ca

