Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - As part of the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) and as a Founding Member of this national initiative, Toronto Stock Exchange, will host a panel on Carbon Capture And Storage Solutions: Financing And Scaling For Canada. This panel aims to address the actions necessary to scale and finance carbon capture solutions to support Canada's 2030 emission reduction goals.

Carbon Capture And Storage Solutions: Financing And Scaling For Canada is taking place during CCWX 2025, which runs from November 24-30, 2025.

Event details:

Date: November 24, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Format/Location: Hybrid / TMX Market Centre, Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about Carbon Capture And Storage Solutions: Financing And Scaling For Canada, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast, to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

