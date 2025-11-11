SMX Public Limited: SMX's Global Web of Partnerships Turns Gold Transparent, Fashion Traceable, and Technology Accountable

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / There comes a point in every company's journey when innovation stops being an idea and becomes infrastructure. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has reached that point. The company that once taught matter to remember is now teaching industries to verify. This isn't about what could happen anymore-it's about what must. Proof has shifted from an optional add-on to the structural backbone of modern commerce, connecting continents and supply chains from Asia to Europe to the United States.

For years, SMX perfected its technology in the background-molecular markers that live within materials, digital passports that follow them across every stage of production, use, and reuse. What once sounded like science fiction has turned into industrial necessity. With global regulations tightening and markets demanding traceable accountability, SMX's expanding ecosystem of partners shows how verification has become the new foundation of global value creation.

Turning Verification Into Policy

Singapore sits at the top of that evolution. In partnership with A*STAR , SMX is helping to create a national plastics passport system that assigns a permanent identity to materials from manufacture to reuse. This isn't a concept or a pilot. It's a functioning, government-backed standard that establishes digital continuity for every unit of plastic across its lifecycle.

For Singapore, it's a statement about national efficiency and compliance. For SMX, it's a validation of molecular verification at policy level. When a country known for precision engineering and regulatory rigor adopts your system, it elevates the conversation worldwide. What began as a scientific pursuit has turned into legislation in motion, and the rest of Asia is watching.

Machines Into Proof Engines

The industrial shift is already visible. SMX's collaboration with REDWAVE and Tradepro is redefining how recycling operates. REDWAVE's high-speed sorting systems are being trained to detect SMX's molecular tags, verifying materials in real time as they move through production lines.

That kind of instant authentication eliminates the need for manual audits and late-stage paperwork. It transforms uncertainty into measurable data, improving margins and reliability across the supply chain. Tradepro completes the picture by distributing verified rPET into U.S. markets, supplying major brands that now face strict recycled-content mandates.

Together, these partners are proving that waste streams can become data streams and that the value of a material increases when its story can be verified from origin to reuse.

Spain Becomes Europe's Proof Accelerator

In Spain, SMX has partnered with CARTIF to integrate molecular tracking and analytics into next-generation circular-economy projects. CARTIF's testing centers act as launchpads for new technologies before they scale across the European Union, allowing SMX to demonstrate its system under real-world industrial conditions.

The alignment is perfectly timed. Europe's sustainability rules are becoming more exacting, and traceability is now a requirement for market participation. By working inside CARTIF's ecosystem, SMX gains faster routes to implementation across manufacturing and municipal networks. This partnership converts European climate policy into measurable business opportunity and positions SMX at the intersection of compliance and commerce.

Precious Metals Learn to Speak

Gold and silver have symbolized trust for centuries, yet their authentication systems remain centuries old. Through trueGold and its collaboration with Goldstrom , SMX is embedding molecular proof directly into bullion. Each bar, coin, or refined lot carries a unique chemical signature that cannot be lost or replicated, creating an incorruptible record of origin and recycling history.

For traders and refiners, this changes the economics of trust. Verified metals can move faster, carry lower insurance costs, and command higher premiums because risk is reduced. In markets that measure value by confidence, molecular proof is becoming the new hallmark.

Textiles Add Accountability

Fashion's sustainability challenge has always been verification. Through its work with CETI in France, SMX is embedding its technology into textile production lines so fibers and fabrics can carry their own digital passports. CETI's facilities provide the scale and engineering discipline needed to take SMX's laboratory precision into everyday manufacturing.

Brands can now prove where materials come from, how much recycled content they contain, and how they perform over time. Regulators gain transparent data. Consumers gain confidence. And investors gain measurable metrics that align with sustainability-linked financing. In this model, transparency is not a marketing slogan. It's part of the product itself.

A Network That Defines the Category

Each SMX partnership anchors a pillar of the global proof economy. Goldstrom brings transparency to the oldest asset class on Earth, giving gold and silver a verifiable memory from mine to vault. CETI extends that same precision into the fashion supply chain, proving that sustainability can be stitched into fabric rather than written into policy. Tradepro turns waste into verified resource, converting recycled plastics into certified materials that industries can trust.

In REDWAVE's sorting systems, SMX's molecular markers meet real-world throughput - the technology that separates claims from reality at industrial scale. CARTIF gives Europe its proving ground for traceable circularity, transforming regulation into measurable accountability. And with A*STAR, Singapore's national science agency, SMX is setting a country-level precedent for digital material passports and Plastic Cycle Token infrastructure that could redefine how nations track sustainability.

Together, these partnerships form the connective tissue of a new industrial framework - one where verification travels through every sector and across every border. SMX isn't waiting for regulation to force change; it's architecting the system that makes it possible.

Proof has become the universal language of trade, and SMX is writing its grammar. What began as molecular research has matured into a platform for global trust, from the mine shaft to the runway to the microchip. In that world, value is no longer just extracted or exchanged. It's verified - and verification, at last, outlasts promise.

