Keen's Buildings: Americans Turning to Metal Buildings for Affordable Living

A Deep Dive into the Nationwide Shift Toward Metal Tubular Homes, Barndominiums, and Garages with Living Quarters

Tubular Buildings are growing in usage as garages with living quarter or Barndominiums, or "barndos". These buildings are hybrid metal structures that combine living quarters with a shop, barn, or large garage under one roof, giving many people the best of both worlds. Typically built with steel frames, metal siding, and open floor plans, they offer both modern living spaces and functional work areas. The concept, popular in agricultural settings, has now become a mainstream housing solution for families, retirees.





According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), as of early 2024, roughly 7% of U.S. homebuilders have constructed a barndominium within the past year - a sharp rise from previous years. Originally popular in Texas and the Midwest, steel buildings and garages with living quarters are now gaining momentum across the Southeastern United States, where rural land availability and rising housing costs have made them especially attractive.

Housing Affordability and Construction Costs: Why Americans Are Switching

The affordability crisis in U.S. housing has accelerated the search for cost-effective building methods. By the end of 2023, median home prices exceeded $375,000 nationally, while 30-year mortgage rates hovered near 7%, pushing affordability to its lowest point in more than a decade. Only about 37% of American households could afford a median-priced home according to NAHB's Housing Opportunity Index.

Meanwhile, traditional construction costs have also surged due to lumber inflation, labor shortages, and supply-chain volatility. A standard stick-built home in 2024 averages between $150-$250 per sq. ft., with higher-end custom builds easily surpassing $300-$450 per sq. ft.

Metal buildings present a viable workaround to this cost squeeze. Because they rely on pre-engineered framing systems and streamlined construction, the total build cost per square foot is dramatically lower - even when finished to modern residential standards.

Cost Comparison: Tubular Steel Homes vs. Traditional Homes

Completed Metal Building Homes/Barndos: ~$65-$160 per sq. ft. (standard), up to $150-$300 for high-end custom or shop-combo.

Traditional Stick-Built Homes: ~$100-$200 per sq. ft. average, $150-$250+ for custom homes, and $300-$450+ for premium builds.

Metal building homes save roughly 20-30% compared with comparable conventional homes. Savings stem from lower framing costs, faster build cycles, and reduced finishing complexity.

Building Approaches: Contractor-Built, DIY, and Shell-Plus-Interior Models

A major appeal of metal buildings is construction flexibility. Buyers can choose between turnkey contractor-built barndominiums, DIY-assisted builds using prefab kits, or hybrid 'shell + DIY interior' models, where a professional installs the exterior and the homeowner finishes inside.

Prefabricated kits for metal garage homes include the steel frame, siding, roof panels, and hardware, often pre-cut and pre-drilled for quick assembly. Owners with basic construction knowledge can erect the structure themselves or with a small hired crew, then complete insulation, drywall, flooring, and fixtures at their own pace. This model has made homeownership accessible to thousands who can't afford full general-contractor builds.

Tubular Steel House Shells: Built in Days, Not Months

Unlike traditional wood or pole-frame buildings that may require months of framing, drying-in, and inspection cycles, tubular steel building shells can be completed within days. Once the slab foundation cures, crews can assemble a 30×40 or 40×60 steel-tube shell in as little as two to four days, achieving a weather-tight structure almost immediately. Even larger models - up to 50×100 - can often reach dried-in status within a week.

Because the components are factory-engineered for rapid bolt-together installation, labor costs are significantly reduced, timelines shrink dramatically, and exposure to weather delays is minimized. Many Southeastern builders now market weekend "rapid-set" packages where families see their dream structure standing within one extended workweek. This speed advantage gives tubular metal buildings a decisive edge over both pole-barn and stick-built methods.

Advantages of Metal Building Homes

Beyond affordability, metal building homes offer a slate of practical benefits that appeal to homeowners looking for value and resilience:

Rapid Construction Timeline: Pre-engineered tubular steel shells can be completed in days , not months. A typical steel-tube frame system arrives pre-fabricated and bolts together quickly, requiring smaller crews and less heavy equipment than conventional framing. This fast assembly shortens project timelines, minimizes exposure to weather delays, and allows families to move from foundation to dried-in structure in under a week-an enormous advantage for DIY builders or anyone eager to move in sooner. This not only saves time but also reduces labor costs and exposure to weather interruptions during construction.

Durability and Low Maintenance: Steel-framed structures are exceptionally durable. They resist issues that plague wood construction - no worrying about termites, rot, or mold in the framing. Metal roofs and siding often last decades with minimal upkeep (no repainting siding every few years or replacing shingles as frequently). In regions with harsh weather, a properly engineered metal building can withstand high winds and heavy storms better than some traditional homes. For example, in hurricane-prone or tornado-prone areas of the Southeast, the strength of steel framing and metal cladding is a major selling point. These homes are built with rigid steel that can handle strong forces, and they won't ignite or burn like wood in a fire scenario - potentially offering greater safety.

Energy Efficiency Potential: While a basic metal building could be inefficient if poorly insulated, steel buildings today are usually built with modern insulation and can be very energy-efficient. Spray-foam insulation is commonly used to coat the interior of the metal walls and roof, creating a tight envelope that keeps indoor temperatures stable. Owners have reported that with proper insulation and windows, their steel homes are comfortable year-round and cheaper to heat/cool than older conventional homes. The large roof surface also lends itself to easy installation of solar panels, and many barndos and habitable metal buildings incorporate energy-efficient appliances and lighting. Over the long term, lower maintenance and utility costs further reduce the total cost of ownership for metal homes.

Flexibility and Customization: Metal buildings and garages are highly flexible in design. The interior is basically a blank canvas inside a clear-span shell - meaning few structural interior walls. This allows open-concept layouts with soaring ceilings, or the ability to reconfigure spaces as needs change. Homeowners can finish the interior to whatever style they like, from rustic farmhouse charm to sleek modern aesthetics. Many builders note that you can include all the amenities of a traditional home (gourmet kitchens, marble bathrooms, custom cabinetry) or keep it simple and industrial - it's up to the owner's budget and taste. The wide-open floor plans and tall barn-like vaults create a spacious feel that people love. Additionally, because these structures are often built on larger rural lots, it's relatively easy to expand later - you can extend the metal building or add lean-tos for more covered area, etc., more readily than adding to a brick house.

Multi-Purpose Living (Workshop + Home): A signature advantage of steel buildings is the ability to combine living space with substantial work or storage space . Many designs include an oversized garage, a workshop, or even stables for animals as part of the footprint. For individuals who need to store farm equipment, operate a home business, do auto repair, or pursue serious hobbies, this setup is ideal. Instead of a separate house and detached shop, everything is under one roof for efficiency. According to builders, this multi-functionality is a top selling point - homeowners get a residence plus usable work areas without the cost of building a separate structure. For example, car enthusiasts can have a large garage for multiple vehicles, artisans can have a studio, and remote workers can have a dedicated office or even warehouse space on-site. The COVID-19 era shift toward work-from-home and home-based entrepreneurship has only increased demand for such integrated living quarters with workspaces . Metal buildings that offer garages with living quarters fulfill that demand perfectly, offering ample room for both living and productive activities in one affordable package.

Rural Lifestyle and Space: Especially in the South and Midwest, many buyers are drawn to the rural lifestyle that tubular buildings support. Since these affordable homes are easiest to build on unrestricted land outside city limits, owners often enjoy several acres of space - perfect for gardening, raising animals, or just having privacy and peace. These homes allow people to design a lifestyle that includes large porches, backyard chickens, workshops, and wide-open country views, all at a price often lower than a suburban house on a tiny lot. In short, metal building homes provide affordable freedom : freedom to use your property as you wish, to spread out, and to craft a unique home that doesn't look like every other house in a subdivision.

Addressing the Affordability Crisis: From a broader perspective, the rise of metal garages with living quarters and tubular steel barndominiums hints at an innovative way to help solve housing affordability issues. By leveraging cheaper materials and land, these structures make homeownership accessible to some who would be priced out of the conventional market. Industry commentators note that metal barndos are an "accessible option for a growing number of potential homeowners", promoting a more inclusive housing market at a time when traditional home costs exclude many buyers. While not a solution for everyone (urban areas with strict codes may not allow them readily), they are clearly filling a niche for affordable, high-value housing in many parts of the country.

Southeastern U.S. Focus: Why the Trend Is Accelerating

The Southeast's landscape perfectly suits metal-building living. Land is more affordable, zoning is more flexible, and DIY culture thrives. Steel buildings outperform wood in the humid, hurricane-prone climate, and the rustic-farmhouse aesthetic fits Southern tastes. From Alabama and Florida to Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, builders are reporting exponential demand for affordable and stylish habitable building solutions. We even see existing outdoor metal garages converted into homes.

Real Americans Building Smarter

Bernie and Tina Fox - Sanford, NC: Built a 1,500 sq ft home + 1,500 sq ft garage. Entire shell erected in under two weeks for far less than a suburban home. 'It's my dream house - and more importantly, it was attainable.'

Alabama Families: Retirees and young families building affordable garage homes with living quarters + RV garage combos, saving tens of thousands vs. traditional homes.

Rural Entrepreneurs: In Georgia and Florida, garages with living quarters double as live-work spaces for tradesmen, artisans, and small business owners.

The Affordable American Dream

As housing prices soar, Americans are redefining homeownership. Tubular steel structures and metal buildings offer affordability, durability, and creative freedom unmatched by traditional methods. With tubular shells capable of being erected in mere days, the future of attainable housing in America may very well be clad in steel.

