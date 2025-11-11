New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The RBC Global TIMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. MT.

The Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference in London. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 3:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. UTC.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays of each presentation will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

