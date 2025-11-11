Amdocs Management Limited: Vivo and Amdocs Sign Agreement to Modernize its Operations Support Systems

Multi-year agreement includes OSS modernization, extended support for existing platforms, and professional services aimed at strengthening Vivo's operational efficiency and service agility

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced that Vivo, a member of Telefónica group, has signed an agreement with Amdocs to modernize its operations support systems (OSS).

The modernization program will ensure that the Brazilian service provider operates on the latest version of Amdocs' OSS products, incorporating the most recent software enhancements, security updates, and architectural improvements. This will provide a stable, standardized, and future-ready foundation for ongoing operations and future evolutions of Vivo's network systems.

Under the new agreement, Amdocs will deliver an OSS project modernization aimed to deploy the latest cloud-native, microservices-based release of Service Orchestration and Service Activation.

These initiatives will strengthen Vivo's OSS environment by introducing updated technologies, improved system maintainability, and enhanced integration with existing operational processes. The modernization will support long-term platform stability and compliance with evolving technology standards.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Vivo at such a pivotal moment in their growth journey," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By modernizing their OSS with our latest cloud-native platforms and supporting them with our end-to-end services, we are empowering Vivo to deliver seamless customer experiences and drive business agility at scale."

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Media Contacts:

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Katie Owen

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0) 7490 131475

E-mail: amdocs@babelpr.com / katie.owen@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

