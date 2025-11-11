Amdocs Management Limited: Lumen Technologies Selects Amdocs to Support its Cloud Journey for Mission-Critical BSS Applications to Google Cloud Platform

Migration strengthens Lumen Technologies' strategy to leverage public cloud services, to drive agility, resiliency, and future-ready customer experiences, while laying the foundation for future transformation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by Lumen Technologies to support its cloud transformation by migrating mission-critical Business Support Systems (BSS) applications from on-premises infrastructure to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

This represents a strategic step in Lumen's cloud-first strategy, aimed at leveraging public cloud technologies to enhance agility, resiliency, and operational efficiency, while establishing a scalable and consumption-based IT foundation for future transformation efforts.

Under this engagement, Amdocs will lead the migration of Lumen's core BSS systems to GCP, ensuring a secure and seamless transition that minimizes operational disruption. The migration will enable Lumen to simplify operations, reduce data center footprint, and accelerate innovation, helping deliver enhanced digital experiences for customers.

"Modernizing our business systems with Amdocs and Google Cloud is a critical step in simplifying how we operate and serve customers," said Chad Naeger, Chief Information Officer at Lumen. "By moving from legacy infrastructure to a cloud-native environment, we plan to streamline processes, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and build the agility we need to bring new services to market."

"We are delighted to partner with Lumen Technologies to advance their cloud-first vision," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By seamlessly migrating their core BSS systems to Google Cloud, we're enabling Lumen to achieve greater agility, scalability, and business resiliency while ensuring application stability throughout the process. Together, we're laying the foundation for a more efficient, future-ready enterprise powered by the cloud."

