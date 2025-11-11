Anzeige
Mower Study Uncovers Emotional and Economic Forces Shaping Americans' Travel Decisions

New research reveals how guilt, wellness and financial tradeoffs influence travel behavior and what it means for hospitality marketers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / As one of the nation's leading independent advertising, marketing and PR agencies specializing in travel and tourism for more than 40 years, Mower has released proprietary research uncovering how emotions-not just economics-are driving Americans' travel decisions.

Titled The Cost of Escape: How Emotions and Economics Shape Modern Travel, the study reveals that nearly half (48%) of U.S. travelers view leisure travel as essential to their mental health, even as guilt, budget strain and representation gaps complicate the decision to book.

Drawing from a national survey of 1,200 U.S. leisure travelers, The Cost of Escape explores how the "emotional return on investment" now rivals financial cost when travelers evaluate a getaway. The findings offer actionable guidance for hotels, resorts, destinations and travel marketers looking to convert hesitation into bookings in 2026 and beyond.

Key Findings:

  • Travel is emotional: 48% of travelers say leisure travel is essential to their wellbeing, with parents and caregivers (50%) and Gen Z (56%) reporting the highest levels of burnout-related motivation.

  • Guilt is a barrier: 38% overall-and 55% of Gen Z-feel guilty spending on leisure travel, often citing professional or financial pressures.

  • Sacrifices are common: Nearly half of Americans cut back on dining out to afford a trip, while others trim entertainment, shopping, or daily indulgences like coffee.

  • Representation still lags: 39% of travelers say they don't see themselves reflected in travel marketing, with this gap most pronounced among LGBTQ+, low-income and racially diverse travelers.

  • Emotions drive bookings: While 57% say deals spark action, half of parents and caregivers book earlier than planned due to stress or burnout- a reminder that emotion, not just price, moves the needle.

Implications for Marketers

"The Cost of Escape" offers practical guidance for brands to turn traveler hesitation into action by:

  • Positioning travel as a mental health investment, not a splurge

  • Designing campaigns that reflect real-life tradeoffs and diverse audiences

  • Prioritizing comfort, authenticity and connection over traditional luxury tropes

"People aren't just calculating dollars, they're weighing guilt, stress and whether a trip will be worth it," said Trish Nugent, Senior Vice President and Head of Public Relations & Public Affairs at Mower. "This research helps travel brands meet travelers where they are, emotionally and economically, and position their offerings as essential self-care, not indulgence. When brands speak to what travelers are truly feeling, they stop selling trips and start building trust, and that's what drives long-term loyalty."

The full study, The Cost of Escape: How Emotions and Economics Shape Modern Travel, is available for download at www.mower.com/the-cost-of-escape-how-emotions-and-economics-shape-modern-travel/.

Methodology: Findings are based on a nationally representative online survey of 1,200 U.S. adults who travel for leisure, fielded in August 2025.

About Mower

Mower is a 100% employee-owned, Women's Business Enterprise National Council-certified, digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency. Mower has professional staff in 18 cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends® between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including B2B, Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services and Travel & Tourism. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks-thenetworkone and IPREX-as well as the 4A's.

# # #

Contact:
Jamie Scalici
Mower
212-980-9194
jscalici@mower.com

SOURCE: Mower



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mower-study-uncovers-emotional-and-economic-forces-shaping-ameri-1100477

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
