Lionsbridge Investments Limited and AD Ports Group Sign MoU to Explore Port Services Development for the Osiris Phosphoric Acid Facility

CAIRO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsbridge Investments Limited, the sponsor of Osiris Phosphate Limited ('Osiris'), and AD Ports Group, a leading enabler of global trade, logistics, and industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') to explore the joint development and operation of port services and logistics infrastructure to support Osiris' phosphoric acid facility (the 'Phosphoric Acid Facility') in Safaga, Upper Egypt.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organizations to assess, design, and implement world-class maritime and logistics solutions that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of exports from the Phosphoric Acid Facility. The collaboration aims to position Safaga area as a strategic logistics hub connecting African, Middle Eastern, European and global markets.

Furthermore, the MoU builds on the ongoing discussions between Lionsbridge Investments Limited and the Egyptian Government stakeholders for the development of the USD 1.2 billion Phosphoric Acid Facility, being developed by Osiris. The facility will represent a cornerstone of Egypt's strategy to expand value-add industries, advance sustainable chemical production, and contribute to global food security through enhanced fertilizer capacity.

Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group, stated: "Our collaboration with Lionsbridge Investments on the Osiris Phosphate project reflects our continued commitment to expanding our regional presence and driving industrial growth across the Red Sea. By leveraging AD Ports Group's expertise in port development and integrated logistics solutions with Lionsbridge Investment's dedication to developing value-added industries in Egypt, we aim to jointly support Egypt's economic ambitions and strengthen regional connectivity."

Brian Wesson, Managing Chairman of Lionsbridge Investments Limited, commented: "We are pleased to partner with AD Ports Group, a global enabler of trade, logistics and industry. This collaboration will ensure that the Osiris project is supported by world-class port facilities, enabling efficient export operations, strengthening Egypt's position in global trade."

The parties will conduct joint studies to define technical, commercial, and operational frameworks for the project, ensuring alignment with Egypt's long-term industrial and trade strategies.

About AD Ports Group

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as a global enabler of trade, logistics, and industry, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, AD Ports Group's vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate's economic development over the past decade.

Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group's portfolio comprises 34 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated "AA-" Outlook stable by Fitch, and "A1" outlook stable by Moody's.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About Lionsbridge Investments Limited

Lionsbridge Investments Limited is the British-headquartered investment arm of the Wesson Group of Companies. The Wesson Group is a vertically integrated conglomerate engaged in sustainable industrial development, natural resources, and advanced manufacturing.

Lionsbridge Investments sponsors and develops strategic, high-impact projects in partnership with governments and global investors. Through this platform, the Company drives innovation, creates employment, and fosters long-term economic growth by delivering projects that connect global capital with transformative opportunities.

www.lionsbridgeinvestments.co.uk

About Osiris Resources

Osiris Phosphate Limited is a British-headquartered company developing a world-class phosphoric acid and fertilizer facility near Safaga, Egypt. Leveraging Safaga's strategic location for global export, Egypt's abundant reserves of clean phosphate, and a favorable investment climate in Egypt, the Company is developing a modern, integrated facility designed to serve international markets efficiently and sustainably.

https://www.osirisphosphate.com/

