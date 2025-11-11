THIRD QUARTER 2025 SUMMARY

Revenues were $105.4 million in the second quarter vs. $108.7 million in Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA 1 represented 11.7% of revenue vs. 11.6% in Q3 2024

represented 11.7% of revenue vs. 11.6% in Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million vs. $12.6 million in Q3 2024

SG&A expenses decreased to $18.2 million vs. $21.3 million in the prior year quarter

Launch of AI-powered contentcloud.ai DAM platform advances DCM digital strategy

Company repurchased 264,900 common shares during the third quarter

Company declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per common share

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today reported third quarter 2025 financial results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"While challenging market conditions and revenue headwinds persisted in the third quarter, we continue to deliver solid operating results and generate strong free cash flow enabling us to reduce debt and return capital shareholders," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. "Revenues in the quarter were down 3.1% year over year, reflecting a trend we have seen throughout the year of clients delaying or scaling back projects in response to uncertainty about demand in their end markets as well as concerns about the impact of tariffs and ongoing labour disruptions at Canada Post.

"We are addressing these challenges by maintaining our intense focus on new business development, diversifying our supply chain, and investing in digital innovation. In addition, we are taking a disciplined approach to managing overhead costs in the current environment, as reflected in this quarter's reduction in SG&A expenses. We are well positioned financially to navigate current challenges in our markets and to realize the benefit of these efforts as market conditions improve. At the same time, we have the flexibility to pursue strategic M&A opportunities to support our goal of delivering long-term value for both our clients and shareholders." added Kellam.

DCM continues to be guided by four strategic priorities for 2025:

Drive profitable organic growth

Deliver a return on our new capital investments focused on enhancing our efficiency

Continue to drive gross margin improvement through top line revenue growth and operating efficiencies

Demonstrate agility and adaptability to effectively navigate an uncertain environment.

OTHER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Dividend Declaration

On November 11, 2025, DCM's board of directors declared a third quarterly dividend of $0.025 per common share, payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

New Sustainability Milestone Achieved

On October 14, 2025, DCM announced that it achieved a new milestone in its sustainability efforts with the planting of three million trees in certified reforestation projects through an innovative partnership with PrintReleaf. Through the program, DCM is able to offset 100% of the paper consumed in serving the printing needs of its clients.

Launch of contentcloud.ai

On October 9, 2025, DCM announced the launch of contentcloud.ai, the Company's enhanced Digital Asset Management ("DAM") platform powered by artificial intelligence ("AI"). contentcloud.ai builds on DCM's first-generation DAM platform, ASMBL, launched in 2024 with AI designed as part of its core experience to enable users to easily organize, find, and share content to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Q3 2025 EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Mr. Kellam and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the third quarter 2025 results followed by a live Q&A.

Footnotes:

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) as percentage of revenues, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. For a description of the composition of these and other non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures used in this press release, and a reconciliation to their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, where applicable, see the information under the heading "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures", the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our most recent Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR+.

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

July 1 to Sept. 30, 2025



July 1 to Sept. 30, 2024



January 1 to September 30, 2025



January 1 to September 30, 2024

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

























Revenues $ 105,371

$ 108,726

$ 342,840

$ 363,731



















Gross profit

24,631



28,009



91,399



99,654



















Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues

23.4 %

25.8 %

26.7 %

27.4 %

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,219



21,313



61,549



67,921

As a percentage of revenues

17.3 %

19.6 %

18.0 %

18.7 %

















Research & development expenses

1,105



1,117



3,441



3,755

As a percentage of revenues

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

















Adjusted EBITDA

12,301



12,567



47,457



48,120

As a percentage of revenues

11.7 %

11.6 %

13.8 %

13.2 %

















Net income for the period

1,058



(2,668 )

9,886



2,871



















Adjusted net income

111



(165 )

9,205



8,755

As a percentage of revenues

0.1 %

(0.2) %

2.7 % %

2.4 %

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.02

$ (0.05 ) $ 0.18

$ 0.05

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02

$ (0.05 ) $ 0.17

$ 0.05

Adjusted net income per share, basic $ -

$ -

$ 0.17

$ 0.16

Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ -

$ -

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

55,221,802



55,308,952



55,282,446



55,192,969

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

56,810,306



55,308,952



57,080,008



57,784,458



TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

July 1 to September 30, 2025



July 1 to September 30, 2024



January 1 to September 30, 2025



January 1 to September 30, 2024

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net income for the period $ 1,058

$ (2,668 ) $ 9,886

$ 2,871



















Interest expense, net

5,031



5,273



15,299



16,192

Debt modification gain

-



-



(867 )

-

Amortization of transaction costs

111



140



382



420

Current income tax expense

1,191



647



4,707



2,005

Deferred income tax recovery

(818 )

(1,158 )

(2,088 )

(1,374 ) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

1,665



1,832



5,179



5,138

Amortization of intangible assets

328



482



1,037



1,516

Depreciation of right-of-use-assets

5,001



4,674



14,832



13,488

EBITDA $ 13,567

$ 9,222

$ 48,367

$ 40,256

Acquisition and integration costs

-



2,077



-



2,603

Restructuring expenses

255



1,160



313



3,346

Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(1,521 )

108



(1,223 )

1,915

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,301

$ 12,567

$ 47,457

$ 48,120



TABLE 3The following table provides reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

July 1 to September 30, 2025



July 1 to September 30, 2024



January 1 to September 30, 2025



January 1 to September 30, 2024

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

























Net income for the period $ 1,058

$ (2,668 ) $ 9,886

$ 2,871



















Restructuring expenses

255



1,160



313



3,346

Acquisition and integration costs

-



2,077



-



2,603

Net fair value losses (gains) on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(1,521 )

108



(1,223 )

1,915

Tax effect of the above adjustments

319



(842 )

229



(1,980 ) Adjusted net income $ 111

$ (165 ) $ 9,205

$ 8,755



About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+, and include but are not limited to the following: industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2025 and in the future; while we have received consents from our lenders for the declaration and payment of the special dividend and regular recurring dividend, including the exclusion of the special dividend from our fixed charge coverage ratios, our financial leverage may increase, and there is no guarantee that we will pay such dividends in the future; and, our ability to comply with our financial and other covenants under our credit facilities, which may preclude us from paying future dividends if our outlook and future financial liquidity changes.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures as supplementary information. This supplementary information does not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that this supplementary information should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM's performance. Definitions of such supplementary information, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to such supplementary financial measures, can be found in our most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024





$



$















Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

3,667



6,773

Trade receivables

97,574



103,445

Inventories

21,525



23,843

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,573



5,989

Income taxes receivable

624



3,432



$ 127,963

$ 143,482

Non-current assets







Other non-current assets

2,210



9,104

Deferred income tax assets

8,420



8,224

Property, plant, and equipment

32,987



34,812

Right-of-use assets

163,499



162,510

Pension assets

4,517



3,142

Intangible assets

7,366



8,282

Goodwill

22,747



22,747



$ 369,709

$ 392,303











Liabilities







Current liabilities







Bank overdraft

-



880

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

45,291



59,890

Current portion of credit facilities

8,714



15,175

Current portion of lease liabilities

11,943



10,525

Provisions

2,741



8,016

Deferred revenue

3,820



6,199



$ 72,509

$ 100,685

Non-current liabilities







Provisions

271



1,279

Credit facilities

73,575



68,515

Lease liabilities

166,491



158,603

Deferred income tax liabilities

-



60

Pension obligations

12,676



18,354

Other post-employment benefit plans

1,257



1,409

Asset retirement obligation

3,522



3,438



$ 330,301

$ 352,343











Equity







Shareholders' equity







Shares

284,119



284,592

Warrants

-



219

Contributed surplus

3,219



3,078

Translation Reserve

247



307

Deficit

(248,177 )

(248,236 )

$ 39,408

$ 39,960



$ 369,709

$ 392,303



Condensed interim consolidated statements of operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025



For the three months ended September 30, 2024



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024



























Revenues $

105,371

$ 108,726

$ 342,840

$ 363,731



























Cost of revenues

80,740



80,717



251,441



264,077

Gross profit

24,631



28,009



91,399



99,654



















Expenses















Selling, commissions and expenses

9,346



9,930



29,955



30,972

General and administration expenses

8,873



11,383



31,594



36,949

Research & development expenses

1,105



1,117



3,441



3,755

Restructuring expenses

255



1,160



313



3,346

Acquisition and integration costs

-



2,077



-



2,603

Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(1,521 )

108



(1,223 )

1,915





18,058



25,775



64,080



79,540

Income before finance costs and income taxes

6,573



2,234



27,319



20,114



















Finance costs















Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net

1,743



2,108



5,451



6,913

Interest expense on lease liabilities

3,288



3,165



9,848



9,279

Amortization of transaction costs

111



140



382



420

Debt modification gain

-



-



(867 )

-





5,142



5,413



14,814



16,612



















Income before income taxes

1,431



(3,179 )

12,505



3,502



















Income tax expense















Current

1,191



647



4,707



2,005

Deferred

(818 )

(1,158 )

(2,088 )

(1,374 )



373



(511 )

2,619



631



















Net income for the period $ 1,058

$ (2,668 ) $ 9,886

$ 2,871



















Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation

55



(19 )

(60 )

25





55



(19 )

(60 )

25

Items that will not be reclassified to net income















Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations

5,780



625



7,211



9,393

Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above

(1,469 )

(160 )

(1,832 )

(2,408 )



4,311



465



5,379



6,985



















Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax $ 4,366

$ 446

$ 5,319

$ 7,010

Comprehensive income for the period $ 5,424

$ (2,222 ) $ 15,205

$ 9,881



















Basic earnings per share

0.02



-0.05



0.18



0.05

Diluted earnings per share

0.02



-0.05



0.17



0.05



Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024





$



$















Cash provided by

























Operating activities











Net income for the period $ 9,886

$ 2,871

Items not affecting cash







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

5,179



5,138

Amortization of intangible assets

1,037



1,516

Depreciation of right-of-use-assets

14,832



13,488

Share-based compensation expense

89



390

Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(1,223 )

1,915

Pension expense

1,113



1,415

Gain on disposal of sale and leaseback

-



(11 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-



(54 ) Provisions

313



3,346

Debt modification gain

(867 )

-

Amortization of transaction costs

382



421

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

84



(28 ) Other post-employment benefit plan expense

130



447

Right-of-use assets impairment

-



97

Income tax expense

2,619



631

Changes in non cash working capital

(7,082 )

3,107

Contributions made to pension plans

(955 )

(960 ) Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans

(282 )

(177 ) Provisions paid

(6,596 )

(8,804 ) Income taxes paid

(1,899 )

(2,898 ) Total cash generated from operating activities

16,760



21,850











Investing activities







Proceeds on sale and leaseback transaction

6,694



10,218

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(3,343 )

(9,709 ) Purchase of intangible assets

(121 )

(551 ) Purchase of non-current assets

(143 )

(8,013 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

-



440

Total cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,087



(7,615 )









Financing activities







Exercise of options

-



337

Proceeds from credit facilities

60,733



58,145

Repayment of credit facilities

(61,232 )

(73,905 ) Decrease in bank overdrafts

(880 )

(1,564 ) Transaction costs

(417 )

-

Dividends paid

(15,206 )

-

Principal portion of lease payments

(5,246 )

(6,055 ) Repurchases of shares

(640 )

-

Total cash (used in) financing activities

(22,888 )

(23,042 )









Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(3,041 )

(8,807 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

6,773



17,652

Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances

(65 )

33

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 3,667

$ 8,878



