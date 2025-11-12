Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC has formally announced the addition of Dr. Nicole Newberry, DMD, MS, FACP, to its clinical team. The announcement marks a key development for the Bethesda-based practice as it increases its capacity to serve patients requiring prosthodontic care, including complex dental reconstruction, implant-based restorations, and esthetic rehabilitation.

This appointment enables the practice to meet growing demand for specialized services and aligns with its multidisciplinary approach to oral health and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) care. Dr. Newberry's background in prosthodontics complements the practice's existing clinical services and expands Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC's ability to deliver advanced restorative treatments that focus on individual patient needs.

"As a patient, I saw how much oral health could influence confidence and quality of life," said Dr. Newberry. "That experience is what inspired me to pursue prosthodontics, to help others regain the ability to smile, speak, and eat comfortably."

By adding Dr. Newberry to the team, Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC aims to increase appointment availability for both new and existing patients, particularly those with complex treatment needs. Her addition also strengthens the practice's collaborative care model, where providers work together to create comprehensive, personalized treatment plans for patients with functional and esthetic concerns.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dr. Newberry to our team," said Dr. Lauren Bolding, owner and provider at Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC. "Her impressive background, clinical skill, and genuine compassion for her patients align perfectly with our mission. At our practice, we believe that truly exceptional dentistry comes from the combination of advanced training, innovation, and human connection, and Dr. Newberry embodies all of those qualities. We know our patients will benefit greatly from her expertise and warmth."

Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC anticipates that Dr. Newberry's appointment will further its mission of offering patient-centered treatment backed by advanced diagnostics and digital planning tools. The expansion also aligns with the practice's long-term strategy to grow its provider team in response to patient needs and maintain continuity of care across all treatment phases, from diagnosis to restoration.

About Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC:

Dental & TMJ Specialists of Greater DC is a specialty dental practice based in Bethesda, Maryland, offering advanced care in prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. The team provides individualized treatment supported by digital technologies and interdisciplinary collaboration to help patients achieve long-term oral health and functional outcomes.

