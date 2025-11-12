Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks Completes Major Expansion of Hwaseong Manufacturing Site, Doubling Production Capacity

Strategic Infrastructure Growth Positions Vieworks at the Forefront of Global Imaging Innovation

ANYANG, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in advanced X-ray imaging and industrial vision systems, has announced the successful completion of a large-scale expansion at its Hwaseong manufacturing campus, significantly increasing production capacity and operational flexibility to meet growing global demand.

Located in the Jeongnam General Industrial Complex in Hwaseong, the newly expanded facility now spans a total floor area of 11,818 square meters, doubling the production space of the original site established in 2020. This strategic investment is expected to more than double Vieworks' annual output, further reinforcing the company's leadership in digital X-ray detectors and high-resolution industrial cameras.

"As we approach our 30th anniversary, this expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to global leadership in imaging technology," said CEO Mr. Hooshik Kim. "The Hwaseong site is more than a factory-it is a core innovation hub that strengthens our capacity to serve the world's most advanced healthcare and industrial markets."

Since becoming operational earlier this year, the expanded facility has been running smoothly, with production and operations ramping up steadily over the past few months. The successful rollout marks a strong start for this next chapter in Vieworks' manufacturing growth.

Designed with scalability and efficiency in mind, the upgraded facility incorporates cleanroom environments, automated production systems, and modular manufacturing zones to support the production of next-generation imaging technologies. The expansion allows Vieworks to respond more effectively to rising demand for flat panel detectors, as well as dynamic and industrial imaging solutions.

Dedicated spaces have also been established to support future assembly lines for digital pathology slide scanners and new industrial camera models, providing the flexibility needed for ongoing product diversification and capacity expansion. With the expanded facility now operational, Vieworks is well-positioned to scale production in alignment with market growth across North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 1999, Vieworks has built a strong global reputation for delivering high-performance imaging solutions across medical diagnostics, preclinical research, and industrial inspection. The completion of this third-phase expansion at Hwaseong strengthens the company's foundation for continued innovation and sustainable growth-cementing its role as a trusted imaging solution partner for the future.

