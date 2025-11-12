FXC Intelligence-SUNRATE White Paper Reveals How AI and Stablecoins Are Reshaping the Global B2B Payments Experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 the launch of its latest white paper, "AI and Stablecoins' Transformation of the Global B2B Payments Experience", developed in association with FXC Intelligence.

Authored by FXC Intelligence - the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence - the report finds that business payments are entering the automation era, as artificial intelligence, stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure converge to redefine the payment experience for global businesses.

FXC Intelligence data projects the B2B cross-border payments market will reach USD 47.8 trillion by 2032, growing at a 5.3% CAGR, with services representing 27% of total flows.

While 2024 was arguably the peak year for hype surrounding AI in payments, 2025 has been the year the industry woke up to the stablecoin opportunity.

"Technologies are changing the B2B payments experience rapidly - but that doesn't mean every existing payments technology is out," said Paul Meng, Co-Founder and CEO, SUNRATE. "SUNRATE aims to integrate traditional and decentralised technologies under a trusted regulatory environment, delivering a unified global payment experience."

"We've seen many hyped technologies over the years, but AI, stablecoins and blockchain are some of the very few that look set to have a lasting impact on cross-border payments," added Daniel Webber, Founder and CEO, FXC Intelligence.

Key insights from the white paper

AI enters the "performance phase"

AI is no longer speculative - productivity lifts of 2x-3x are already being realised across treasury functions, risk functions and marketing. SUNRATE highlights the rise of AI agents that gather real-time product and corridor intelligence, reducing operational effort and creating consistency of information across the organisation.

Stablecoin adoption is accelerating - but uneven

Stablecoins now power cross-border flows in emerging markets in an "invisible" form. While fiat rails in G10 corridors could deliver near real-time settlement at ~0.01% cost, stablecoins unlock material benefits in higher-friction emerging markets.

Blockchain's applications extend beyond currency

From on-chain KYC, to tokenised deposits issued by banks, to blockchain-based reconciliation - the broader ledger opportunity could eliminate month-end mismatches and deliver a single source of truth for payment lifecycle events.

The Intelligent Treasury: From Execution to Oversight

The future treasury is supervisory - not operational.

"Previously, receiving funds could take five to seven days in many markets," said Jonathan Wang, Head of Corporate Development, SUNRATE. "T+1, T+0 or real-time settlement is now the baseline expectation - not a differentiator."

The paper envisions CFOs instructing an AI assistant, which would choose infrastructure, negotiate FX conversions and relay confirmation of the transaction from a blockchain ledger within just a few minutes.

SUNRATE continues to shape global treasury innovation

SUNRATE empowers companies to operate in 190+ countries and regions through its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

The white paper underscores SUNRATE's ongoing investment in AI-driven payments infrastructure - and its blueprint for integrating traditional and digital payment technologies into a unified global finance stack.

The white paper "AI and Stablecoins' Transformation of the Global B2B Payments Experience" is available for download here.

About SUNRATE



SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

View the pdf document here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fxc-intelligence-sunrate-white-paper-reveals-how-ai-and-stablecoins-are-reshaping-the-global-b2b-payments-experience-302612414.html