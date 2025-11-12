Tex Cycle Technology Berhad: Tex Cycle Accelerates Growth with 67% Revenue Surge in Q3 FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad ("Tex Cycle" or the "Group"), an established waste management and recycling solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"). The Group recorded a revenue of RM17.7 million, representing a 67.0% increase year-on-year ("YoY") from RM10.6 million in the same quarter last year (Q3 FY2024), driven primarily by the newly acquired subsidiary, Meridian World Sdn. Bhd., from the recovery and recycling division.

Profit Before Tax ("PBT") stood at RM2.7 million, compared to RM3.4 million in Q3 FY2024, due to higher resource allocation related to the Group's waste treatment profile. Nevertheless, Tex Cycle maintained stable profitability through disciplined cost management and diversified income streams across its trading and renewable energy segments.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, the Group's revenue rose sharply by 101%, from RM8.6 million in Q2 FY2025 to RM17.7 million in Q3 FY2025. This growth was primarily driven by the newly acquired subsidiary, Meridian World Sdn. Bhd., from the recovery and recycling division. PBT declined marginally by 22% to RM2.7 million, from RM3.4 million in Q2 FY2025, mainly due to the higher resource allocation required for the waste treatment profile in the current quarter.

For the cumulative nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 ("9M FY2025"), Tex Cycle reported revenue of RM35.2 million, an increase of 30.9% from RM26.9 million a year earlier. PBT for the same period stood at RM8.6 million versus RM13.5 million in the previous year, which had benefited from one-off investment-related gains. Excluding that effect, the Group's operational performance remained steady, underpinned by improved trading activities and consistent renewable energy contributions.

Mr. Gary Dass A/L Anthony Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tex Cycle

Mr. Gary Dass A/L Anthony Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tex Cycle commented, "Our growth this quarter reflects sustained momentum in the waste management and recycling segment, which continues to see encouraging demand. We are also progressing well in our renewable energy initiatives, including the commissioning of Tex Cycle (P2) Sdn Bhd's biomass gasification power plant, which successfully completed acceptance test and performance assessment ("ATPA") under SEDA's requirements. This milestone marks an important step in expanding our sustainable energy portfolio."

He added, "With Meridian World Sdn Bhd now part of the Tex Cycle Group, we have further diversified our capabilities across the waste management value chain, encompassing chemical waste treatment, e-waste processing, and wastewater management. This integration not only strengthens our competitive positioning but also supports our long-term commitment to deliver sustainable value creation through circular economy solutions."

Looking ahead, Tex Cycle remains confident in its long-term growth prospects. The Group continues to align its strategies with Malaysia's sustainability and net-zero agenda, supported by the government's increasing emphasis on environmental compliance and renewable energy adoption.

As at 5:00 P.M., 11 November 2025, the share price of Tex Cycle closed at RM1.010, representing a market capitalisation of RM284.0 million.

ABOUT TEX CYCLE TECHNOLOGY (M) BERHAD

Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad is a Malaysian company specialising in waste management, focusing on both hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Tex Cycle offers comprehensive solutions including waste treatment, recovery, and disposal across various sectors. The Group's services extend to renewable energy, utilising solar, biomass, and biogas technologies to promote sustainability. The Group emphasises environmental compliance and safety, operating a state-of-the-art facility in Klang, Malaysia, and has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

