Sprinto Inc.: Sprinto Unveils Powerful New AI Capabilities To Tackle Risk and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, a leading GRC and compliance automation platform, today announced the launch of an advanced suite of AI capabilities designed to make GRC truly autonomous.

At the center of this launch is the breakthrough AI Playground, a no-code custom action builder that lets compliance teams design, test, and deploy AI agents within minutes. Unlike generic automation tools, the AI Playground leverages contextual data from an organization's environment, including its controls, frameworks, and risk posture, to build agents that act with real intelligence and precision.

Examples include vendor risk analysis agents, evidence gap analysis agents, and risk scoring agents, all operating within an organization's compliance environment

Complementing the Playground is Ask AI, Sprinto's intelligent compliance assistant. It allows teams to query their entire compliance and risk management database for questions about policies, risks, and vendor data in plain language. Ask AI brings the power of compliance knowledge to the hands of everyone in the company, delivering instant, context-aware responses without needing an expert's involvement.

"It's impossible for companies to keep up with ever-changing regulations across regions and industries," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto.

"Technology is the only scalable way to keep pace, and that's where Sprinto AI comes in. The goal is to act as a silent co-pilot for cybersecurity professionals, enabling them to govern and secure their company for the AI era."

All of Sprinto's new AI capabilities are built with a human-in-the-loop architecture to ensure humans remain the final guardrail. The platform complies with ISO 42001 standards for ethical AI, guarantees strict data privacy, and never uses customer data for model training.

Sprinto is an AI-native GRC and compliance automation platform that supports 200+ global security standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Anaconda, WeWork, and Whatfix, Sprinto helps organizations stay audit-ready, manage risks, and scale with confidence with 300+ integrations and AI-driven automation.

