Chimelong Group: The 8th China International Circus Festival Celebrates a Week of World-Class Performances at Hengqin Chimelong

HENGQIN, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China International Circus Festival was held at the Chimelong Kaka Theater in Hengqin, Guangdong from November 1-8, 2025. Hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province and co-organized by the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Guangdong Chimelong Group, the event brought together 18 world-class circus troupes and over 500 artists from around the globe. Under the theme "Circus of the world, gather in Hengqin", the event offered a distinguished celebration of the performing arts that fostered cultural exchange and mutual understanding across languages and traditions.

This year's program featured leading circus artists from Russia, the United States, Mexico, Mongolia, and China, as well as several other countries and regions. The productions encompassed a broad range of artistic disciplines, including acrobatics, dance, clowning, and magic, and showcased works characterized by regional flair and creative diversity. Among the highlighted performances were multiple gold medal-winning acts from major international circus awards, offering audiences an immersive encounter with different cultures and the enduring appeal of circus artistry.

"Circus is international by nature-it transcends borders and connects different peoples", said Urs Pilz, President of Fédération Mondiale du Cirque(the World Circus Federation)and Vice President of Monte-Carlo Circus Festival. "China has earned more top honors at the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival than any other nation. Both the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo and the China International Circus Festival stand among the world's most prominent circus events." Mr. Pilz also commended Chimelong's artistic development, noting that its productions have continually set new standards and earned recognition worldwide.

Su Zhigang, Chairman of the co-organizer Chimelong Group, stated that Chimelong remains committed to blending the depth and precision of Chinese acrobatics with the stage aesthetics and humor found in European circus traditions. This cross-cultural fusion has culminated in a series of technically accomplished and tightly coordinated performances at this year's festival, delivering a cohesive and memorable experience to audiences. These dazzling acts from around the world stand as a testament to the dynamic exchange between Chinese and international circus arts in Hengqin. They represent not only artistic collaboration but also a vivid expression of the festival's central theme, "Global Circus Arts Converge in Hengqin."

For 28 years, Chimelong has brought together world-class circus artistry under one roof. Through constant evolution, its productions have remained faithful to traditional forms while pursuing innovation, maintaining excellence while striving beyond it. From its early International Circus Gala, a showcase of the world's finest circus acts, to Magic Legend, the world's first large-scale situational circus, and its enhanced Magic Legend III, as well as the Chimelong Show, winner of the 31st TEA Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Spectacle Show category, Chimelong continues to offer year-round performances that reflect the organization's long-standing commitment to quality cultural and entertainment programming. Guided by Chairman Su Zhigang's principle of "only pursuing the highest standards", Chimelong has built its circus empire from the ground up through a sustained dedication to excellence.

H.E. Marie-Pascale Boisson, Ambassador of Monaco to China, conveyed her appreciation following her attendance at the Chimelong Show, noting that circus arts form a special and important bond between Monaco and China. As 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Ambassador expressed her intent to continue collaborating with Chimelong Group to help shape the future of contemporary circus arts worldwide.

With the successful conclusion of its 8th edition, the China International Circus Festival will continue to contribute to the vitality of global circus culture from its base in Hengqin. With a spirit of openness, confidence, and creativity, the festival aims to share a distinctive Chinese perspective with the international community, while supporting the cultural development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

