The landmark partnership marks a significant multi-year investment to accelerate digital transformation in Türkiye and cloud innovation across the region

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Türkiye's leading technology and telecommunications provider, today announced a major strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Google Cloud plans to launch a new cloud region in Türkiye, establishing world-class digital infrastructure in the country with Turkcell. This milestone partnership paves the way for a multi-year investment strengthening Turkcell's data center and cloud business accelerating digital transformation of corporates in Türkiye and across the region, while unlocking new opportunities for AI-driven innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111239976/en/

Turkcell CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koç and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

The new cloud region will deliver Google Cloud's high-performance, low-latency services, bringing advanced capabilities across data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital business solutions closer to local organizations. This will empower organizations to innovate, scale and operate more efficiently and strengthen Türkiye's digital ecosystem.

In addition to collaborating on delivering the cloud region, Turkcell will also leverage Google Cloud's technologies to enhance its own operations. Furthermore, Turkcell will also act as a trusted partner to resell Google Cloud solutions to enterprises across Türkiye. Through this partnership, Turkcell underscores its commitment to Türkiye's digital transformation and solidifies its leadership in establishing the nation as a regional hub for digital innovation.

Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, stated: "The partnership between Google Cloud and Turkcell will further accelerate Türkiye's digital transformation journey. It reflects the confidence of global technology leaders in the strength, resilience, and innovation capacity of our economy. By integrating advanced data infrastructure and next-generation cloud technologies into our digital ecosystem, this alliance will enhance efficiency and foster innovation across public and private sectors. Furthermore, it supports our long-term vision of strengthening digital sovereignty and positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for technology, connectivity, and sustainable growth."

Dr. Ali Taha Koç, CEO, Turkcell, said: "Our partnership with Google Cloud clearly reinforces Turkcell's leadership in driving Türkiye's digital transformation. This strategic partnership is more than a technology investment it is a milestone for Türkiye's digital future, aligning our national vision with Google Cloud's global technologies and unlocking opportunities for AI innovations. This collaboration gives our customers seamless access to Google Cloud's cutting-edge capabilities. This new Google Cloud region will enable enterprises to innovate faster and compete globally. As part of this partnership Turkcell plans to invest $1 billion in data centers and cloud technologies.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said: "This partnership signifies a strategic investment in the future of the Turkish economy, and is designed to meet the increasing demand for cloud and AI services in the country and across the region. This collaboration will serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, empowering the country to harness advanced technology to build and grow the next generation of businesses."

According to the latest projections by global research company IDC, Türkiye's public cloud services market is on the brink of a major expansion-projected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $4.2 billion by 2029, marking a strong 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The establishment of a hyperscaler region in Türkiye is expected to act as a powerful catalyst for the upcoming period, unlocking significant growth and advancing Türkiye's position in the global digital economy. Beyond driving market expansion, it also aims to accelerate the development of the local digital ecosystem-fostering new opportunities for technology providers, start-ups, and enterprises to scale and innovate.

About Turkcell

Turkcell, headquartered in Türkiye, is a leading technology and telecommunications company offering a diverse portfolio of voice, data, and IPTV services across its mobile and fixed networks, alongside digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin solutions. The Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. In Q325, Turkcell Group reported revenue of TRY59.5 billion, with total assets of TRY491.4 billion as of September 30, 2025. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111239976/en/

Contacts:

Burak Mergen

Email: burak.mergen@turkcell.com.tr

Phone: +905322106020