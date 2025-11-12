ZOQQ Expands Its Enterprise Fintech Platform to Empower Global Business Growth Through Seamless Multi-Currency, Card, and Cross-Border Payment Solutions

Empowering enterprises to scale globally with a unified suite of API-driven banking, Cards, FX, and cross-border payment solutions.

LONDON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / ZOQQ, a global fintech innovator transforming how businesses connect financially across borders, today announced the launch of its revamped platform and the website - www.zoqq.com - featuring an expanded suite of enterprise-grade, API-driven financial products designed for the digital economy.

Built on a world-class payment orchestration layer, ZOQQ's platform empowers enterprises to scale globally through a unified, compliance-ready infrastructure. It simplifies the management of accounts, transactions, cards, and FX operations through intuitive web and mobile dashboards, while powerful APIs enable seamless integration into existing enterprise systems for truly connected global finance.

Driven by visionaries Avishek Singh, Sanjit Ghanti, and Gitesh Athavale, ZOQQ is redefining financial connectivity - merging next-generation fintech architecture with enterprise-grade compliance. The evolved platform delivers the speed of fintech with the trust of banking, empowering seamless global operations at scale.

"Global finance has long been fragmented, complex, and slow to evolve," said Avishek Singh, Co-founder of ZOQQ. "At ZOQQ, we set out to change that - to make financial access as seamless and instant as communication. Our platform bridges the gap between technology and trust, enabling businesses to operate globally with the same ease and confidence as they do locally."

Gitesh Athavale, Co-founder of ZOQQ, added: "We're uniting technology, compliance, and scalability to make global financial operations as effortless as local ones - fast, transparent, and truly borderless. With our advanced infrastructure and orchestration framework, ZOQQ enables enterprises to expand confidently across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining full visibility and control. This revamp embodies our ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and trust."

A Comprehensive Suite of Global Financial Tools

ZOQQ's refreshed offering introduces a complete portfolio of cross-border financial solutions built for speed, scalability, and compliance, empowering enterprises, fintechs, and digital businesses to operate effortlessly across markets:

Global Multi-Currency Account - open, hold, and manage funds in 40+ currencies through a unified account structure.

Global Card Issuance - issue branded virtual and physical payment cards in 60+ markets with enterprise-grade control and real-time insights.

FX Conversion & Acceptance - process multi-currency payments and conversions with transparent, real-time rates.

Global Payout Solutions - enable instant, compliant disbursements to partners, employees, and vendors in 190+ countries.

---

About ZOQQ

ZOQQ is a next-generation fintech platform offering multi-currency banking, cross-border payments, card issuance, and FX solutions for modern enterprises. Built with regulatory-grade compliance, advanced API infrastructure, and global coverage, ZOQQ empowers businesses to transact, manage, and scale their financial operations seamlessly in over 190 countries.

Website: www.zoqq.com

Media Contact: marketing@zoqq.com

ZOQQ Communications Team

SOURCE: ZOQQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoqq-expands-its-enterprise-fintech-platform-to-empower-global-busin-1100609