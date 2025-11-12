Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - YFN Jewelry has announced its 2025 Black Friday pricing updates across several product lines, reflecting the company's annual seasonal strategy for its silver, gold, and luxury jewelry collections. The adjustments apply to a wide range of designs offered by the Hong Kong-based jewelry manufacturer.





YFN Jewelry currently offers more than 10,000 styles across categories such as sterling silver jewelry, solid gold pieces, personalized accessories, and themed designs. The annual Black Friday period has historically been used by the company to align inventory, expand accessibility to its catalog, and highlight category-specific pricing.

2025 Black Friday Pricing Overview

Silver Jewelry Collection

YFN Jewelry has introduced revised pricing across over 2,600 sterling-silver pieces, including necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and rings.

Gold Jewelry Collection

More than 1,100 solid-gold items are included in this year's adjustments.

Luxury Collection

The brand's Luxury Collection, consisting of approximately 800 premium pieces, will follow a tiered price-adjustment structure. The final price applied will vary depending on the number of items purchased during the Black Friday period.

Product Categories Highlighted During the Season

YFN Jewelry reports continued interest in several product segments, including customizable name necklaces, minimalist gold earrings, birthstone pendants, engraved rings, and nature-inspired designs. These categories have shown consistent demand throughout the year and remain central to the 2025 seasonal lineup.

About YFN Jewelry

YFN Jewelry is a design-driven jewelry brand headquartered in Hong Kong, specializing in sterling silver, solid gold, customizable accessories, and thematic collections across multiple styles. The company focuses on manufacturing, design, and personalization services for global customers.

