PayPal relaunches in the UK: smarter way to pay online and now in-stores with game-changing PayPal+ loyalty programme

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal, one of most widely-used digital wallets in the UK1, is relaunching as a unified payment experience for customers to shop online and now in-stores. Touted as the smarter way to pay, PayPal's new offering is designed to make shopping more rewarding for millions of British consumers. Starting today, PayPal customers across the UK can access the new PayPal+ loyalty programme, with PayPal Debit and Credit Cards also available.

Earn rewards on everything that counts with PayPal+

PayPal's first ever loyalty programme is available to British customers today before anyone else in the world. Consumers can sign-up to PayPal+ for free in the PayPal app and start earning points on both online and in-store purchases.2 Points can be earned almost every time a customer pays with PayPal balance, their preferred card or Buy Now Pay Later.

Consumers can then redeem their points to spend when they check out with PayPal online at millions of shops worldwide. And PayPal+ points have real value: every 1000 points equals £10 to spend with PayPal. Compatible with other loyalty programmes, PayPal+ points can be stacked and earned on top of other loyalty points, making it even easier for consumers to get the most out of their everyday spend3.

Designed to reward loyalty without membership fees or redemption limits, PayPal+ aims to revolutionise the rewards industry. Starting at the Blue tier, consumers unlock Gold and Black tiers as they earn more points, with each tier recognising loyalty with even bigger rewards. Gold and Black tier members enjoy points worth up to 50% more at checkout, along with access to VIP experiences and other exclusive perks.

Unlock 10x points with the free PayPal Debit Card

The launch of PayPal cards marks a major step forward in PayPal's transformation from an online payment service to a seamless way to pay almost everywhere. For the first time in the UK, PayPal will launch a PayPal Debit Card for consumers4, which can be used worldwide without PayPal transaction fees. When linked to PayPal+, customers can take their earning potential to new levels: they will earn 10 times the points by using the PayPal Debit Card when paying for everyday purchases.

Offering customers more value, and flexibility, the new PayPal Debit Card will link directly to the PayPal wallet, making it easy to track everyday spend and maximise rewards in one convenient place. The free PayPal Debit Card will be available via the PayPal app and can be easily added to make contactless payments with a smartphone.

More flexibility with PayPal Credit in-store

Currently available to eligible customers online, PayPal Credit5 will also expand with a virtual card and a physical card to pay in-store. Customers can collect PayPal+ points and use PayPal Credit both online and in-store, combining flexibility with rewards. PayPal's popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, Pay in 3, will continue to provide customers with another flexible way to pay online, and also earn customers PayPal+ points.



Earning Potential Spending Value PayPal Debit Card Earn 10 points for every £10 spent 1 point = 1p off your spend with

PayPal PayPal balance, PayPal Credit, PayPal Credit Card, PayPal Pay in 3, Send Money Abroad, third party card6 Earn 1 point for every £10 spent

Rewarding experiences with Live Nation UK's festivals

The launch of PayPal+ coincides with a series of brand collaborations, including Live Nation UK's festivals. Elevated experiences from Live Nation will be offered to PayPal+ customers, including early access to a selection of Live Nation UK's greatest festivals, and bespoke onsite benefits. More brand collaborations will be announced soon.

Today's announcement follows PayPal's earlier commitment to invest £150 million in new products to serve British customers. Having been at the forefront of e-commerce and m-commerce for over 20 years, PayPal is now innovating for the next era of AI-enabled and omnichannel commerce.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for PayPal in the UK. We've listened to our customers and reimagined our products into one unified solution, offering the smarter way to pay both online and in-stores," said Diego Scotti, General Manager of PayPal's Consumer Group. "With PayPal+, we've flipped the script on loyalty. That means no fees where others charge, a new debit card that delivers 10 times as many points, and more ways to get rewarded for everyday spend, including Buy Now Pay Later. This will redefine what value looks like with every payment."

"Our investment reflects a deep commitment to British consumers, businesses, and communities," said Tamer El-Emary, General Manager of PayPal UK. "We've listened to our customers and built products that rethink how people use PayPal every day. For years, millions of people have trusted PayPal when they shop online or on their phones. Now we want to bring everything they love about PayPal online to the high street. Simple, secure, and now with PayPal+ it's more rewarding."

