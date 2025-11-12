ACG METALS LIMITED: Results of placing announced on 11 November 2025

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited (LSE:ACG) (LSE:ACGW) today announces the successful completion of its Placing announced on 11 November 2025. The Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately US$15.0 million (equivalent to approximately £11.4 million) through the placing of 1,056,309 Placing Shares at the Issue Price of £10.80 per Placing Share.

The Placing was oversubscribed, receiving strong support from existing and new investors, allowing the Company to broaden its institutional following and market support.

The separate Retail Offer announced on 11 November 2025 remains open for individual investors until 4:45 p.m. (London time) on 12 November 2025 and the results of the Retail Offer and final results of the Fundraise will be made as soon as practicable thereafter.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the Fundraise will part fund Phase 1 capex and be utilised, alongside internal cash resources, to fully fund the US$39 million Enriched Ore Treatment Project capex.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Canaccord Genuity Limited, and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch are acting as joint bookrunners in respect of the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of Admission (as defined below).

Applications will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 14 November 2025. The Placing is conditional upon, among other things: (i) the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms; and (ii) Admission becoming effective by 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 14 November 2025 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 November 2025).

Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"We're pleased with the strong demand shown in yesterday's placing, which was significantly oversubscribed. We appreciate the backing of our long-standing investors and are glad to welcome those joining us for the first time. The outcome is a clear endorsement of our team and strategy, which we will execute as planned."

The Enriched Ore Treatment Project gives us a clear path to bringing forward additional production, improving cash generation and unlocking value that wasn't recognised in the original mine plan. With this support behind us, we are well positioned to continue building ACG into a leading copper producer."

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in the text of this announcement have the meanings given in the Company's announcement of 11 November 2025.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe sold 57koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

