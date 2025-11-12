Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

12 November 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software provider, which supplies the award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Harper FCA to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect. Duncan replaces Kate Buchan, who has decided to leave the organisation in order to pursue other opportunities.

Duncan has 30 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant, and after training with PwC he has been Finance Director of a range of businesses in the UK and North America. Most recently he was Finance Director of DMH Stallard, a large regional firm of lawyers which doubled its revenues and profits during his tenure. Previously he also has been the Group Finance Director and the Group Financial Controller of other AIM-quoted businesses. His roles have included extensive improvements in commercial aspects of the businesses and close involvement in several successful acquisitions.

Duncan Alfred Harper is aged 53. Within the previous five years he has formerly been a director of the following companies: DMH Solicitors Ltd, DMH Direct Ltd, Donne Mileham & Haddock Ltd and De Courcey Court Management Ltd. There is no other information connected with his appointment requiring disclosure under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Angus Forrest, Chairman of Acuity, said "We would like to thank Kate for her valued contribution over the past two years, during which she was responsible for significant improvements in the finance function and wish her well for the future.

We are delighted to welcome Duncan who has wide experience as Finance Director of both AIM-quoted and private businesses. We look forward to working with him and expect the business will benefit from his experience and commercial awareness, which will help our performance and growth."

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions