INVOLVE PEOPLE LTD: LGBTQ+ Representation At Top Has Increased But Under Threat Amid Backlash and Reversal of LGBTQ+ Rights

An examination of the FTSE 100 and Fortune 100 comes as INvolve releases its annual Outstanding Role Model Lists, supported by YouTube, which celebrate LGBTQ+ leaders and their allies who are driving inclusion and opportunity in the workplace.

Representation is under threat as companies dismantle equity-based support for LGBTQ+ talent, and the US and UK government reverse LGBTQ+ rights.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from INvolve reveals that while strides have been made in LGBTQ+ representation among the world's most powerful business leaders, progress remains fragile. Just 2% of FTSE 100 CEOs and 5% of Fortune 100 CEOs are publicly out as LGBTQ+, compared to estimates that 6-10% of the population identify as LGBTQ+.

These numbers highlight a persistent gap at the highest levels of corporate leadership. CEOs shape company culture, strategy, and decisions on whether diversity and inclusion remain a priority. Yet, even as representation improves across broader leadership roles, the concentration of power at CEO level still does not reflect the communities these companies serve.

This comes at a time when businesses face economic uncertainty, political hostility toward LGBTQ+ rights, and growing resistance to DEI initiatives. The removal of inclusion initiatives and targeted talent development programs risks reversing hard-won progress and narrowing the pipeline for future LGBTQ+ leaders.

The release of INvolve's annual Outstanding Role Model Lists, supported by YouTube, shines a spotlight on those leaders and advocates who are breaking barriers and championing equity for LGBTQ+ individuals in global business.

Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder and CEO of INvolve, said:

"We've seen progress since 2015, but the reality is that LGBTQ+ representation at leadership levels is still far from where it needs to be. In a climate where inclusion is under threat, these gains could easily be lost or reversed. In the current climate companies must double down on their commitment to equity and LGBTQ+ rights, not roll them back. The incredible individuals on our Outstanding Role Model Lists show what's possible when LGBTQ+ leaders and their advocates use their influence to create workplaces where everyone can thrive."

This year's top Outstanding Role Models include:

Top Outstanding Executives 2025

David Furnish, CEO, Rocket Entertainment Group

Travis Torrence, U.S. Head of Legal, Shell

Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology, Google.org

Kit Morey, VP, Commissioning Editor Unscripted Original Content, Paramount | Channel 5

Shamina Singh, Founder & President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard

Top Outstanding Advocates 2025

Kenton Jarvis, CEO, easyJet

Terecina Kwong, Executive Director, Membership and Customer Excellence, The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Anne Aslett, CEO, Elton John AIDS Foundation

Jen Tippin, Former Group Chief Operating Officer, NatWest Group

Melanie Knight, Partner, KPMG

Top Outstanding Future Leaders 2025

Erica Everett, North America Strategy Leader, Dow

Ian Royer, Public Relations, Amazon

Joyce Kammoun, Legal Director, PepsiCo Inc

Alexander Cammy, Senior Manager, Market & Cultural Intelligence, Paramount

Archie Mendoza, Regional Gender and Development Officer, Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office

The full Outstanding Role Model Lists can be found here on Wednesday 12th November 2025: https://outstanding.involverolemodels.org/

