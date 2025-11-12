By the shores of Taihu Lake, a symphony of music and cuisine creates an aesthetic feast. On the evening of November 8, Wuxi Juna Group's Top Yu's ,Juna Pavilion and WuYue No.1 Chinese Restaurant partnered with leading Chinese dining brands, including Gastro Esthetics at DaDong,Seven Villas Hangzhou Jie Xiang Lou, and Zhuhai Restaurant•Chaoshan Taste, to present a gourmet tasting event titled "Sound and Flavor Without Boundaries: From Erquan to Three Meals," alongside the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra in the "City of Music."

A rendition of "Moon Reflected on Second Spring" leads guests into an immersive experience themed "One Flavor, One Sound, All Nostalgia." Six star chefs from different cities transformed into "flavor conductors," performing a culinary "twelve-hand ensemble" that creatively interprets Chinese flavors. Serving as "soulmates," the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra tailored exclusive musical pieces for each dish, delivering an immersive performance that makes music a transmitter of emotions and a catalyst for flavors.

The dinner deeply articulated the concept of "boundlessness." In the future, Wuxi Juna Group aims to evolve "Sound and Flavor Without Boundaries" into a sustainable and iterative top-tier cultural IP, positioning it as a powerful incubator for Juna's brands to achieve global culinary honors, continuously injecting vibrant cultural energy and commercial vitality into Wuxi's development as a "City of Music" and an "International Consumer Center."

