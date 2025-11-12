Sodexo SA: Through Better Tomorrow 2028, Sodexo Makes Sustainability a Powerful Driver of Operational Performance

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 12, 2025

Sodexo announces the launch of Better Tomorrow 2028 - its new roadmap aiming to accelerate the company's sustainable journey, building on the progress, achievements and learnings of Better Tomorrow 2025.

Designed as a pragmatic roadmap, grounded in operational realities and tailored to local contexts, Better Tomorrow 2028 positions sustainability as a performance driver across all regions where the company operates.

Better Tomorrow 2028 places Sodexo employees at the heart of this approach and engages the company's entire ecosystem - clients, consumers, suppliers, partners - around a shared mission: creating measurable positive impact on the planet and society through everyday actions.

A new milestone in Sodexo's sustainable journey, reflecting a clear business orientation

Since its creation in 1966, Sodexo has been a pioneer in sustainability. From the outset, the company has embraced a holistic approach, integrating social, societal, and environmental priorities into all of its global actions. In 2009, Sodexo became one of the first companies to adopt an ambitious and structured sustainability roadmap - Better Tomorrow.

The new Better Tomorrow 2028 roadmap continues and strengthens this commitment, with the ambition to accelerate and amplify the positive impact of Sodexo's activities.

Developed with, and for, operational teams, Better Tomorrow 2028 marks a new step forward: business sustainability, a concrete and practical approach to sustainability, rooted in operational realities and focused on delivering measurable results.

Sophie Bellon, Sodexo Chairwoman of the Board of Directors said:"Better Tomorrow 2028 reflects Sodexo's pioneering vision: a company that strives to act with impact for people and the planet. With this new roadmap, we are shifting from commitment to execution, embedding sustainability at the core of our operations to strengthen our positive impact and create value for all."

A roadmap built around three pillars and tangible levers for action

To reflect this shift toward operational sustainability, Sodexo has structured its roadmap around three strategic pillars: People, Clients and Planet & Society. By mobilizing its people and engaging clients, Sodexo seeks to create powerful leverage for meaningful impact on society and the planet.

People: Sodexo's 426 000 employees enhance the daily lives of millions of consumers worldwide. Their health, safety, well-being, and development are central to the company's positive social impact.

Sodexo is committed to providing 15 hours of training (vs. 11.8 in FY2025) per year to all its employees worldwide by 2026.



Clients: Sodexo accompanies its clients on their sustainability journey through responsible and trusted supply chains, healthy meals that are good for consumers and the planet, and efficient resource and waste management. Sodexo activates two main levers:

Provide consumers with healthy and sustainable meals without compromising taste. Sodexo is committed to offering 70% of its main dish recipes as 'good for the planet' , in menus by 2030, according to the definition developed with WWF 1 . Pursue Sodexo's significant advancements in fighting food waste. Leveraging the rollout of the WasteWatch program, Sodexo aims to achieve a 50% reduction in food waste by 2028.



Planet & Society: Sodexo continues its journey towards achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040 all while strengthening its social impact. Through Stop Hunger, Sodexo is stepping up its efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity, with the goal of reaching even more people and communities around the world.

A global roadmap translated into local, concrete and measurable execution

Better Tomorrow 2028 has been designed to make sustainability operational on each and every site.

Mouna Fassi Daoudi, Sodexo Group Chief Sustainability Officer said: "Sustainability drives performance. It's an operational lever, measurable on every site. Every action and on-the-ground decision is an opportunity to optimize resources, amplify our positive impact, and create value."

This pragmatic approach aims to combine global ambition and local efficiency. Sodexo has defined a common, structured framework within which each country develops its own local execution roadmap to guide the implementation of Better Tomorrow 2028. These roadmaps are concrete action plans tailored to each country's realities - whether cultural, regulatory, or economic - and designed to activate the most relevant local levers.





1Following a literature review and with technical guidance from WWF, Sodexo defines low carbon meals as meals whose production generates 0.9kg of CO 2 e or less.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

8.3 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 22, 2025)

