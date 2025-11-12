Tineco continues to lead the global floor care market with cutting-edge innovations and a growing community of over 23 million users worldwide.

Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor cleaning solutions, today announced that Euromonitor International has recognized the brand as the world's No.1 household wet dry vacuum cleaner brand for the third consecutive year*.

This acknowledgment, granted by the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research, underscores Tineco's continuous leadership and innovation in the intelligent home cleaning industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111528292/en/

Tineco Recognized by Euromonitor International as the World's No.1 Household Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Brand for the Third Consecutive Year

Over the past few years, Tineco has redefined modern home cleaning, transforming wet dry vacuums from a niche category into an everyday household essential around the world. By combining advanced technologies with elegant design, Tineco has united a global community of over 23 million users** and achieved remarkable growth across numerous markets.

According to Euromonitor International, Tineco achieved a global market share of 41% in 2022, 40% in 2023, and 37% in 2024-maintaining its position as the world's No.1 household wet dry vacuum cleaner brand for three consecutive years.

"Being recognized by Euromonitor International as the world's No.1 household wet dry vacuum cleaner brand for the third year in a row is a true source of inspiration," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our belief that technology should make life simpler. As the cleaning industry moves toward smarter and more sustainable solutions, Tineco will continue to lead the way-bringing high-performance and elegantly designed products to more households worldwide."

Since its founding in 1998, Tineco has evolved from a single-product vacuum manufacturer into a global innovator spanning intelligent floor care, kitchen appliances, and personal care. The brand launched the world's first smart vacuum in 2018, followed by the first smart wet dry vacuum in 2019-setting a new benchmark for connected cleaning technology.

This year, Tineco introduced a new generation of products that push the boundaries of intelligent home cleaning-combining performance, convenience, and simplicity to meet everyday needs:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Designed for effortless daily cleaning, this premium floor washer combines strong suction power with an ultra-slim 180° articulating design for easy reach under furniture. Its DualBlock Anti-Tangle brush and smart iLoop technology automatically adjust suction and water flow based on dirt levels-ensuring spotless results every time.

Designed for effortless daily cleaning, this premium floor washer combines strong suction power with an ultra-slim 180° articulating design for easy reach under furniture. Its DualBlock Anti-Tangle brush and smart iLoop technology automatically adjust suction and water flow based on dirt levels-ensuring spotless results every time. FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam Engineered for deep cleaning, this model features HyperSteam technology that heats steam up to 140°C to dissolve grease, grime, and bacteria in a single pass. Its 3-in-1 vacuum/wash/steam system saves time while offering easy maintenance through a self-drying system.

Engineered for deep cleaning, this model features HyperSteam technology that heats steam up to 140°C to dissolve grease, grime, and bacteria in a single pass. Its 3-in-1 vacuum/wash/steam system saves time while offering easy maintenance through a self-drying system. PURE ONE A90S Tineco's most powerful cordless stick vacuum yet, delivering up to 105 minutes of runtime and 270 AW suction power. Its intelligent 3DSense brush analyzes dust level, floor type, and edges to automatically optimize suction across all surfaces-from hardwood to carpet-for a deeper clean with every pass.

Tineco products are available in France through leading retailers including Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Amazon.fr, and Cdiscount, as well as on the official Tineco France website. The brand continues to expand globally with new innovations and product categories planned for 2026.

For more information about Tineco and its full range of smart vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and other home appliances, visit fr.tineco.com

* Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured by retail sales volume (units) of the brand in the household wet dry vacuum cleaner category in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Household wet dry vacuum cleaners are defined as domestic appliances that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and then vacuum up dirty water and debris. Research conducted in October 2025.

** Data from Tineco's official net sales records (Jan. 2020 Oct. 2025). Tineco reserves the right of final interpretation.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111528292/en/

Contacts:

Tineco

Chris Loong

Chris.lxg@tineco.com